Glassman guest speaker at recent Delta Kappa Gamma meeting

CHARLESTON — David Glassman, president of Eastern Illinois University, was guest speaker at a meeting of Gamma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
Patti Webb, Gamma finance chair, introduced Glassman, who presented “EIU: Challenges, Changes and Achievements.”
The meeting was held at the Tarble Arts Center on the EIU campus.
Established in 1929, the DKG Society provides professional and personal growth programs, seminars and workshops as well as opportunities through scholarships, stipends, awards and grants. Gamma Chapter includes women educators from Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Clark counties.