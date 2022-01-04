 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Glassman guest speaker at recent Delta Kappa Gamma meeting

  • 0

CHARLESTON — David Glassman, president of Eastern Illinois University, was guest speaker at a meeting of Gamma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Patti Webb, Gamma finance chair, introduced  Glassman, who presented “EIU: Challenges, Changes and Achievements.”

Windsor students of the month announced

The meeting was held at the Tarble Arts Center on the EIU campus.

Established in 1929, the DKG Society provides professional and personal growth programs, seminars and workshops as well as opportunities through scholarships, stipends, awards and grants. Gamma Chapter includes women educators from Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Clark counties.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Travel problems to start the new year

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Travel problems to start the new year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News