Grissom earns certified volunteer recognition

MATTOON — Kathleen Grissom of Mattoon has recently been named as a Certified Volunteer of America by Epsilon Sigma Alpha International.

Grissom received this honor because of her personal contribution of over 1,000 hours of volunteer time to ESA and her community. Epsilon Sigma Alpha International’s executive director, Charlotte Carloni, presented the certificate to Grissom.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha International is an organization dedicated to the threefold purpose of education, service and association. The major focus of ESA is philanthropic work. The 7,000 plus members of ESA annually raise more than 20 million in cash and pledges and donate 650,000 volunteer hours to worthy causes and national charities.

The honor being an Certified Volunteer of America is awarded to those ESA members who have achieved the 5th degree of the organization’s Pallas Athene Program. In order to achieve the coveted 5th degree, a member must earn a total of 35,000 points. Points are awarded in categories such as leadership, volunteer management and philanthropic work.

