REUNIONS

Grissom Family Reunion set for July 18

Grissom

GREENUP — The annual Grissom Family Reunion will be held Sunday, July 18, at the Catholic Parrish Hall in Greenup, 306 S. Kentucky St.

The room set-up will be at 11 a.m. to visit and take photos. The potluck dinner will be held at 12:30 p.m. Drinks and table service provided.

Organizers hope to have updated Grissom Family computer information available. Orders for book versions of this information will be taken.

For more information contact Max L. McCullough, reunion president at 217-962-0202 or at madmax6042@gmail.com.

