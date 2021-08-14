 Skip to main content
Here's this year's findings from the Butterfly Blitz in Charleston

Harvester Butterfly

A photo of the harvester butterfly, taken during the butterfly blitz. This species is the only butterfly in North America with carnivorous caterpillars, which feast on aphids.

 PHOTO BY PAUL SWITZER
CHARLESTON — Participants of the Charleston Butterfly Blitz 2021 captured over 1,500 photos of butterflies between July 24 to Aug. 1.

Kathryn Bulver, Nathan Carpenter, Marge Phelps, and Tom Canam won prizes for total number of species captured and amount of submissions.

All participants qualified for 10 percent off any in-stock accessory at Bike & Hike in Charleston.

People took part in the blitz by taking photos of butterflies around Coles County and submitting them to iNaturalist, which helps identify and catalogue the species. This information is being used to identify trends in butterfly populations, said Paul Switzer, director of the Urban Butterfly Initiative.

These 1,500 photos included 43 different species this year.

And there were some unusual finds.

Participants found two harvester butterflies. They are an “uncommon and unusual” butterfly and one of the only North American species with carnivorous caterpillars, said Switzer.

Zabulon skippers, Peck’s skippers, and tawny-edged skippers are on the rise, though monarchs held the title as most-observed butterfly for the third year in a row.

This was the third annual butterfly blitz in Charleston. The city is has become a butterfly haven over the last several years, dedicating 30 acres of city land to butterfly habitat.

