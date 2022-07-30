 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Holmes receives national award for service to legal organizations

  • 0
Brent Holmes award

Clarissa Gaff, executive director of Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, nominated Brent D. Holmes for the LSC Award presented in Chicago.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Brent Holmes, an attorney with the Mattoon law firm of Heller, Holmes & Associates, P.C. has received a national award for service to pro bono legal aid organizations serving Central Illinois.

The award was presented by the board of directors of Legal Services Corporation in Chicago. Established by Congress, the board members are appointed by the president.

Local 4-H youth ready to exhibit their knowledge and skills at Coles County Fair

This is the first time in 11 years that an award has been bestowed by LSC on a practicing lawyer in Illinois. Holmes was recognized for his more than 20 years of service in working with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid which serves indigent clients throughout Central Illinois. 

Holmes was also recognized for his influential role in boosting attorney involvement in the Coles-Cumberland Bar Association Pro Bono Project.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News