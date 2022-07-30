Holmes receives national award for service to legal organizations

MATTOON — Brent Holmes, an attorney with the Mattoon law firm of Heller, Holmes & Associates, P.C. has received a national award for service to pro bono legal aid organizations serving Central Illinois.

The award was presented by the board of directors of Legal Services Corporation in Chicago. Established by Congress, the board members are appointed by the president.

This is the first time in 11 years that an award has been bestowed by LSC on a practicing lawyer in Illinois. Holmes was recognized for his more than 20 years of service in working with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid which serves indigent clients throughout Central Illinois.