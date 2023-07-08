MATTOON — Janet Homann of Mattoon is celebrating her 70th anniversary and retirement as an organist of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, July 23.
A lifelong member of St. Paul's, Homann played her first church service there on July 5, 1953, when she was just under 15 years old. Although she has shared those duties with other organists during that time, she has been head organist for close to 30 of those years.
During that time, Homann has served under 10 different ministers at St. Paul’s as well as substituting at a few other area churches and playing for numerous weddings and funerals. Homann also gave piano lessons for over 20 years, leading to five of her former students becoming church organists or pianists at either St. Paul’s or other churches.
Homann will also celebrate her 85th birthday in September. She married Leonard Homann in 1958 at St. Paul’s and celebrated over 51 years of marriage before his death in 2010. She is mother of four sons: Ed, Phil, David and Jim.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is at 8975 East County Road 1200N, Mattoon, two miles east of Dorans. Her final church service as a regular organist will be Sunday, July 23, with the service beginning at 10 a.m. and pre-service music beginning at 9:50 a.m. The public is invited to attend the service.
