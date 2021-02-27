Illinois Department on Aging seeks nominations for 2021 Senior Hall of Fame Awards

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department on Aging is accepting nominations for the 2021 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Awards.

These awards recognize adults, 65 years of age and older, and highlight the meaningful contributions they have made in Illinois.

“It’s been tough this past year. We all know an older family member, friend or neighbor who has made a significant impact in their community or has gone the extra mile during these challenging times,” said Paula Basta, director of IDoA. “Now, more than ever, I encourage everyone to take some time to nominate those special individuals who should be recognized for their dedication and notable service. Please help us honor those who embody the spirit of respecting yesterday, supporting today, and planning for tomorrow.”

Award nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

• Community Service: Awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have shown support for the general public and community-based programs in their area or at large.

• Education: Awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have shown a dedication to instruction and the world of academia.