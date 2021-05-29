Jean Jones awarded with SBL Volunteer of the Year 2021 Award

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln recently presented Jean Jones with the Volunteer of the Year 2021 award. Jones was selected among numerous, accomplished volunteers for her dedication to Sarah Bush Lincoln’s mission to serve others not only at SBL, but in her free time.

Jones, a former oncology and hospice nurse, moved to the area in 2014 from Rockford and decided the best way to make friends would be by volunteering. A hospital seemed like the natural choice for her as a former healthcare professional. Seven years later, Jones is “enjoying every moment” of volunteering at SBL. The Mattoon resident’s favorite places to volunteer are the SBL Regional Cancer Center and SBL Guild Gift Shop. In 2021, Jones has especially liked working at the COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“Everyone who comes to get their vaccine is so grateful, and there is this feeling of hope,” Jones said.

Jones has dedicated her life to serving others. In 2009, she fulfilled a life-long goal to become a kidney donor – at 69 years old. One of her friends knew someone in need of organ transplant and shared that with Jones. She immediately tested her blood to see if she was a match with the donor and called a nephrologist to see if she was still eligible to donate a kidney at her age. She was cleared on both accounts due to her perfect health.