John Boos & Co., partners raise $20,000 for Feeding America

EFFINGHAM — John Boos & Co., a leader in gourmet butcher block prep surfaces and fabrication of stainless steel restaurant equipment, proudly partnered with local Effingham businesses and the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers to raise money for Feeding America.

Feeding America is the largest national hunger-relief organization in the United States, working to connect people with food and end hunger. 

The John Boos Feeding America fundraising campaign launched in July when John Boos reached out to many local businesses in their community for donations to hold a week-long successful raffle for their 250 plus employees. The proceeds from the raffle were matched by John Boos which totaled $10,000. In turn, NAFEM matched those donation dollars for a grand total of $20,000 A check was donated to one of Feeding America’s organizations, the Central Illinois Foodbank.

“We are grateful to John Boos for their continued support and partnership in feeding our neighbors,” said Pam Molitoris, executive director of Central Illinois Foodbank. “This donation comes at a critical time when many in our community are facing the impacts of inflation, and their generous contribution will allow us to continue to provide reliable access to nutritious food for all.”

The donation will directly feed 14,500 people every week, including 1 in 6 children in the community who are food insecure. For every dollar donated, 97 cents goes straight to the distribution of food. 

