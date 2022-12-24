Justrite hosts fundraiser to benefit Coles County Animal Shelter

MATTOON — Local 8390 Women of Steel and Justrite Dept. 22 recently hosted a memorial fundraiser for Annette Willard to benefit the Coles County Animal Shelter. Donations of $900 and various bags of food and treats were given.
