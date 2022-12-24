 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justrite hosts fundraiser to benefit Coles County Animal Shelter

Pictured, Mack the dog, (now adopted) Rachel Thoele (CCAS) Tonya Herman, Crissie Katz, Joyce Steinbeck, Dorothy Winings, Judy Wallace, Julie Curtis, Cheryl Brown, Kim Heldebrandt, Terry Willard, and Trent Pauley (CCAS)

MATTOON — Local 8390 Women of Steel and Justrite Dept. 22 recently hosted a memorial fundraiser for Annette Willard to benefit the Coles County Animal Shelter. Donations of $900 and various bags of food and treats were given.

