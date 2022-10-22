 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Kansas High School Class of 1972 holds reunion

  • 0
Kansas Reunion 1972

Pictured, attendees at the recent Kansas High School Class of 1972 reunion, front row: Donna Honnold Beason, Patty Goble Levy, Susie Heath, Becky Simpson Litton, Janie Richey Murray, Libby Stiff Guyer, Pam Herrington Julian; Back row: Charles Kern, Mike Heltsley, Larry Hawkins, Bob Washburn, Randy Coffey, Doug Sloat, Keith Bouslog, Neil Bradford, Dave Seafler, Albert Hawkins (leaning forward), Larry Kuykendall and David Wright.

 Submitted photo

KANSAS — The Kansas High School Class of 1972 held their 50-year reunion with a social hour, dinner and program on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Step Station in Paris. 

Nineteen of the surviving 29 classmates attended. This was the 10th reunion for this class as they have met every five years since graduation. A memorial table honored Roger Camp and Jill Biggs Kemper who are deceased.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News