Kansas High School Class of 1972 holds reunion

KANSAS — The Kansas High School Class of 1972 held their 50-year reunion with a social hour, dinner and program on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Step Station in Paris.
Nineteen of the surviving 29 classmates attended. This was the 10th reunion for this class as they have met every five years since graduation. A memorial table honored Roger Camp and Jill Biggs Kemper who are deceased.
Pictured, attendees at the recent Kansas High School Class of 1972 reunion, front row: Donna Honnold Beason, Patty Goble Levy, Susie Heath, Becky Simpson Litton, Janie Richey Murray, Libby Stiff Guyer, Pam Herrington Julian; Back row: Charles Kern, Mike Heltsley, Larry Hawkins, Bob Washburn, Randy Coffey, Doug Sloat, Keith Bouslog, Neil Bradford, Dave Seafler, Albert Hawkins (leaning forward), Larry Kuykendall and David Wright.