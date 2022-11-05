Lake Land College cosmetology students to offer free Veteran’s Day haircuts

MATTOON — Students in the cosmetology program at Lake Land College will offer free haircuts to all veterans and active duty military personnel on Veteran's Day.

Appointments for the free haircuts will be available on Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and can be made by contacting the cosmetology department at 217-234-5300.

Free refreshments, including coffee and donuts, will be provided for those who attend.