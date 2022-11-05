 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LAKE LAND COLLEGE

Lake Land College cosmetology students to offer free Veteran’s Day haircuts

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Students in the cosmetology program at Lake Land College will offer free haircuts to all veterans and active duty military personnel on Veteran's Day.

Appointments for the free haircuts will be available on Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and can be made by contacting the cosmetology department at 217-234-5300.

Free refreshments, including coffee and donuts, will be provided for those who attend.

The haircuts will take place in the Cosmetology Clinic in the West Building on campus in Mattoon.

