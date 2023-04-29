SPRINGFIELD — For the first time since 2019, the Illinois Electric and Telephone Cooperatives Youth Day returned following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 200 students representing 22 Illinois electric and telephone cooperatives had the opportunity to visit the State Capitol, view state government in action and question their legislators on key issues.

“Youth Day is designed to introduce young rural leaders to state government,” said Carla Bradbury, who coordinates youth programs at CMEC. “Not only do these students interact with their elected officials, they learn more about their electric or telephone cooperative’s role in their own community.”

State Sens. Steve McClure (R-Springfield) and Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) and Representative Chris Miller (R-Oakland) met with 13 students representing Coles Moultrie Electric Co-op.

Students attending, from Arcola, Arthur, Bethany, Kansas, Lovington, Mattoon and Sullivan, included Bianca Arguelles, Alyssa Beever, Austin Bolton, Kaitlyn Brandenburg, Emily Drummond, Katey Ehlers, Katilyn Kirby, Tyson Lewis, Brady Moore, Kelsey Moore, Aydin Tariq, Lydia Webner, and Evanger Wiley.

During lunch, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs addressed the students. He discussed how he got into politics and encouraged them to follow their passions in life. In addition, students learned more about the cooperative program.

Participants also met Abigail Meyer, the 2022-23 Illinois Youth Leadership Council Representative from Tri-County Electric Cooperative. In the afternoon, the students visited the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Lincoln Home National Historic Site.