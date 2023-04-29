SPRINGFIELD — For the first time since 2019, the Illinois Electric and Telephone Cooperatives Youth Day returned following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 200 students representing 22 Illinois electric and telephone cooperatives had the opportunity to visit the State Capitol, view state government in action and question their legislators on key issues.
“Youth Day is designed to introduce young rural leaders to state government,” said Carla Bradbury, who coordinates youth programs at CMEC. “Not only do these students interact with their elected officials, they learn more about their electric or telephone cooperative’s role in their own community.”
State Sens. Steve McClure (R-Springfield) and Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) and Representative Chris Miller (R-Oakland) met with 13 students representing Coles Moultrie Electric Co-op.
Students attending, from Arcola, Arthur, Bethany, Kansas, Lovington, Mattoon and Sullivan, included Bianca Arguelles, Alyssa Beever, Austin Bolton, Kaitlyn Brandenburg, Emily Drummond, Katey Ehlers, Katilyn Kirby, Tyson Lewis, Brady Moore, Kelsey Moore, Aydin Tariq, Lydia Webner, and Evanger Wiley.
During lunch, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs addressed the students. He discussed how he got into politics and encouraged them to follow their passions in life. In addition, students learned more about the cooperative program.
Participants also met Abigail Meyer, the 2022-23 Illinois Youth Leadership Council Representative from Tri-County Electric Cooperative. In the afternoon, the students visited the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Lincoln Home National Historic Site.
Participants were interviewed for the chance to participate in the Youth to Washington Tour, to be held June 16-23, 2023. Aydin Tariq of Mattoon and Evanger Wiley of Arthur will represent CMEC on the weeklong trip to meet their elected officials, see historic sites, learn firsthand how cooperatives work and gain valuable leadership skills.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!