It is hard to forget your first prom. Whether you went with your high school sweetheart or spent the night dancing with your friends, I am sure you remember it. Few individuals get the opportunity to go to prom following their high school years. However, the opportunity will be presenting itself in the very near future.

The Coles County Council on Aging will be hosting a Senior Prom on Wednesday, June 28, at the LifeSpan Center from 1-3 p.m. This year’s theme is "Masquerade."

This event is for seniors age 60 plus and is free to attend. Prom goers can expect light appetizers, door prizes and music. We would like to thank Health Alliance for sponsoring this event.

Why should I attend a Senior Prom you ask? This will be a great event that will allow you to socialize with their peers. Socialization is key for seniors. Research has shown that engaging in regular contact with peers can help lead to better memory care, dietary habits and even physical functioning.

Guests can talk, dance, and just enjoy each other’s company in a fun setting. Proms can also allow older adults to celebrate their pasts. Events hosted by communities that are tailored to help seniors celebrate their favorite life moments can be beneficial.

Many seniors, especially those who struggle with memory decline, feel distanced from their past. Special occasions such as Senior Prom are the perfect time to look back on life and reflect on the many experiences and milestones that led to this point. This enables you to appreciate the meaningful life you have led and provide a sense of identity, self-worth and confidence. In addition, dancing and celebrating are great for your health.

Not only can Senior Proms encourage fun, heart-healthy exercise in the form of dancing, but proms provide an exciting emotional release for participants, allowing you to forget your worries and cares and dance the afternoon away.

The Coles County Council on Aging has also partnered with Dial-A-Ride for this event. If you need a free ride, call Dial-A-Ride at 1-800-500-5505 to schedule transportation. Please call and schedule your ride at least two days in advance.

If you are ready for some fun and socialization, please call the LifeSpan Center at 217-639-5150 to reserve your spot at the Senior Prom. The LifeSpan Center is located at the corner of Loxa Road and East Dewitt Avenue.