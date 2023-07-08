CHARLESTON — The Lincoln Avenue Progressives recently held rallies on the Eastern Illinois University campus in support of free speech and women's rights.

The Charleston-based group held the free speech rally on Monday, July 3, as part of the Free Assange organization's commemoration of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's birthday. This commemoration joined a global protest demanding that he be freed from a British prison and have the U.S. drop charges accusing him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing classified documents.

Lincoln Avenue Director Silver Damsen said during the rally on Eastern Illinois University's campus that people need to support the press before it's too late.

"Assange must be freed so that any and all journalists can publish material, even if said publication annoys the government," Damsen said. "In a democracy, journalists are supposed to embarrass politicians and call out the wrongdoings of the government. If the government makes this illegal, the government is no longer a functional democracy."

The Progressives also held a "We are still the resistance" women's rights rally on June 24 on EIU's campus. The rally was part of the national Women's March protest against efforts to take away abortion rights.