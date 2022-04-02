Lincoln Fire Protection District firefighters recognized

MATTOON — The Lincoln Fire Protection District recently hosted its annual appreciation dinner at the Meadowview Golf Course to recognize its volunteer firefighters.

The appreciation dinner consisted of an awards ceremony and members present were given recognition items donated by 45 local businesses.

“We are thankful to the local businesses who donated to help recognize our members, their support means a lot,” said District Chief Fred Reynolds.

The following individuals were awarded firefighter of the year for the district and their respective stations:

District – Chief Kevin Rankin

Station 1 – Firefighter Dominic Baima

Station 2 – Engineer Eric Cresap

Station 3 – Firefighter Roman Coffman

The Lincoln Fire Protection District Cadet Program recognized cadets who have completed the necessary training to progress through the program by presenting them with their helmets.

Reynolds presented a Unit Citation to members who had responded to an ice rescue call in January.

“I was honored to recognize our members for their outstanding performance and dedication through the past year,” said Reynolds. “Our members volunteer their knowledge, skills, and time to this department and the community. We are fortunate to have so many talented members who are dedicated to our department.”

Individuals interested in volunteering with the Lincoln Fire Protection District can learn more and contact the department on its Facebook page.

The Lincoln Fire Protection District is a 50-member volunteer fire department that covers 125 square miles of Coles County. The department has stations near Charleston, Lerna, and Mattoon that respond to fire, EMS, rescue and dive calls throughout the county.

