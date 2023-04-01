MATTOON — The Lincoln Fire Protection District named its 2022 Firefighters of the year during the district's recent annual appreciation dinner held at the Meadowview Golf Course.

The following individuals were awarded firefighter of the year:

District – Capt. Hunter Thomson and firefighter Grant Hale

Station 1 – Firefighters Spencer Sharp and Stone Crutchfield

Station 2 – Engineer Eric Cresap

Station 3 – Firefighter and cadet coordinator Tim Waggle

Individuals were recognized for their dedication to training, emergency response, leadership, and commitment to going above and beyond to serve the residents of Coles County.

Interim District Chief Kevin Rankin also took the opportunity to present a Unit Citation to a group of members who had responded to a rescue call in August where members worked with other Coles County emergency response agencies to save a resident whose leg had become pinned by the bucket of a backhoe after the ground gave way causing the machine to fall into the hole.

“This past year was our busiest on record with 450 calls for service and Coles County is lucky to have such a dedicated group of volunteers ready to serve them,” said Rankin. “I am incredibly proud of the amount of training these men and women completed last year to ensure they are ready to respond to whatever call comes in, that training is responsible for lives saved this year.”