Little Known Characters in America: Al Swearingen

Al Swearingen

Ellis Alfred Swearingen (July 8, 1845-Nov. 15, 1904) was an American pimp and entertainment entrepreneur who operated the Gem Theater. The theater located in Deadwood, South Dakota, was well known in the area as a brothel that hired a number of girls and operated for 22 years during the late 20th century.

Al Swearingen had a twin brother who did not go into business with him. In fact, he and his family were embarrassed that Al was involved in the business of prostitution.

Al arrived in Deadwood in May 1876, with his wife Nettie. Nettie later divorced him on the grounds of spousal abuse. Al was married two more times with the result that these marriages also ended in divorce.

Swearingen originally owned and operated a make-shift saloon made of canvas-and-lumber. Al would attach the name of Cricket to his saloon that featured gambling and hosted prizefights. Shortly afterward, he closed it down and opened a much larger saloon known as the Gem Theater.

The Gem operated as a saloon, dance hall, and brothel. Swearingen would persuade desperate young women to Deadwood, then forced them into prostitution though a combination of bullying and physical brutality committed by him and his hired thugs. Calamity Jane, who was one of his first dancers at the Gem, procured 10 girls from Sidney, Nebraska for him on one occasion.

The Gem resulted in a very lucrative enterprise as a nightly average of $5,000 and sometimes much as $10,000 was realized.

The Gem burned down on September 26, 1879, along with much of Deadwood. However, Swearingen rebuilt a much larger and more opulent establishment.

Swearingen’s talent for making canny alliances and financial payoffs kept him insulated from the general drive to clean up Deadwood. It took the forcefulness of a new sheriff by the name of Seth Bullock to finally put “the lid” on the lawlessness of Deadwood.

Again, in 1899, the rebuilt Gem burned down and was not rebuilt, probably due to the influence to Sheriff Bullock. It was not a surprise when Bullock forced Swearingen to leave Deadwood never to return.

There are many reports of how Swearingen died. One report was that he died penniless while trying to hop a freight train.

However, there was another report that he was murdered. According to his rediscovered obituary and contemporaneous newspaper accounts, Swearingen was found dead in the middle of a suburban Denver street on November 15, 1904, apparently of a massive head wound. Less than two months earlier, his twin brother Lemuel had been shot by unknown assailants and survived, although suspiciously was not robbed.

On a personal note: You can read more about Al Swearingen in my authored book, "From Despair to Fortune: The Hall Dynasty."

The book is intended to be an historical novel with characters from this time period and from this area of the country.

