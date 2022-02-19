Little Known Characters in America: Albert Gallatin

Albert Gallatin

Abraham Alfonse Albert Gallatin (Jan. 29, 1761-Aug. 12, 1849) was an American politician, diplomat, and linguist. He is known for serving in the Democratic-Republican Party at various federal elective and appointed positions across four decades.

Gallatin represented Pennsylvania in the House of Representatives before becoming the longest-tenured U.S. secretary of the treasury and serving as a high-ranking diplomat.

He would serve as a delegate to the 1789 Pennsylvania constitutional convention and won election to the Pennsylvania General Assembly. An opponent of Alexander Hamilton’s economic policies, Gallatin was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1793. However, he was removed from office on a party-line vote after a protest raised by his opponents suggested he did not meet the required nine years of citizenship as he immigrated from Switzerland as a youth.

Gallatin returned to Congress in 1795 after winning election to the House of Representatives. He became the chief spokesman on financial matters for the Democratic-Republican Party. Gallatin’s mastery of public finance led to his choice as secretary of the treasury by President Thomas Jefferson.

Under Jefferson and James Madison, Gallatin served as secretary from 1801 until February 1814.

Gallatin was primarily responsible for the reduction in the national debt prior to the War of 1812. Following the War of 1812, he helped found the Second Bank of the United States.

In 1813, Madison sent Gallatin to St. Petersburg, Russia to serve as a negotiator for a peace agreement to end the War of 1812. Unfortunately, the talks were not successful. In Gallatin’s absence he was replaced as secretary of the treasury by George W. Campbell. Upon Gallatin’s return to the states, he would again take up the position of secretary of the treasury.

In Gallatin’s later life he would move to New York City in 1828 and become president of the National Bank of New York the following year. He attempted to persuade President Jackson to recharter the Second Bank of the United States, but Jackson vetoed a recharter bill and the Second Bank lost its federal charter in 1836.

In the mid-1840s, he opposed President James K. Polk’s expansionist policies and wrote a widely-read pamphlet, Peace with Mexico, that called for an end to the Mexican-American War.

Gallatin is commemorated in the naming of a number of counties, roads, and streets.

A statue of Gallatin stands at the northern entrance of today’s Treasury Building.

Gallatin was so well thought of that a certificate bearing his name is given to outstanding retiring Treasury officers. A copy of the award is given to the Treasury agent and the original award is mounted in the foyer of the Treasury Building in Washington, D.C.

On a personal note: Many of you now known that my father, Charles E. Campbell, retired as an ATF Agent in 1954 and was awarded the Gallatin Award. As my father has passed, I have a copy of the Gallatin Award, mounted in a frame by my parents.

