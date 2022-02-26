Little Known Characters in America: Allen Dorfman

Allen Dorfman

Allen Melnick Dorfman (Jan. 6, 1923-Jan. 20, 1983) was an American insurance agency owner and a consultant to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Central States Pension Fund.

A native of Chicago, he attended Marshall High School in Chicago and later the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Allen’s stepfather was Paul “Red” Dorfman, who happened to be head of the Chicago Waste Handler’s Union and a kingpin in the Chicago Outfit. The Outfit was a criminal organization who in 1959 was described by congressional investigators “as the link between the Teamsters Union and the Chicago underworld.”

The senior Dorfman struck a deal with Jimmy Hoffa, then head of the Teamsters Union in Michigan. According to FBI files, “Red” agreed to introduce Hoffa to mob figures in exchange for his son’s entry into the Teamsters’ insurance business.

Allen and his mother set up Union Insurance Agency, and in 1950, would receive their first contract with the Teamsters.

How Allen Dorfman became a millionaire within five years of opening the insurance agency immediately drew the suspicion of government agents.

Dorfman rose to prominence following World War II and by the late 1950s was a close associate of Hoffa, the IBT president.

Dorfman’s rise coincided with enormous expansion in Teamsters’ ranks, along with spectacular growth in the union’s pension funds, which eventually came largely under Dorfman’s administration.

In early 1949, Hoffa set up the Michigan Conference of Teamsters Welfare Fund. In 1951, Hoffa made arrangements that the Union’s retirement funds be deposited in the Chicago branch of Union Casualty Agency, despite the fact that the young Dorfman had no experience in the insurance business.

Hoffa persuaded that additional Union funds be deposited with the Union Casualty Agency. The funds now under Dorfman's company made up 90% of the branch company’s contracts. During the first eight years of management by Union Casualty, the Dorfman’s made more than $3 million in commissions and service fees and simply deposited it in a special account that he maintained with his mother, with no complaints from the Teamsters.

In 1959, the McClellan Committee, a U.S. Senate group investigating potential crimes and improprieties in the U.S. labor movement, inquired again over the allegedly excessive fees paid by the Teamsters Welfare Fund’s moneys with Dorfman’s agency.

The committee also suspected that large cash withdrawals from the business were actually kickbacks to Hoffa. Evidence presented to the committee showed on the other hand, that while the Dorfman’s had proposed a 17.5% fee to the Fund, they had actually been paid only 7.6%, in line with prevailing rates in the industry, over the previous eight years.

In 1979, the FBI installed hidden microphones in the office of Dorfman’s insurance agency. As a result of information obtained from the wiretaps, a federal grand jury in Chicago indicted Dorfman in May 1981.

Dorfman was convicted in December 1982, along with president Roy Lee Williams and members of the Chicago Mafia.

Afraid of what Dorfman might reveal to the FBI, he was murdered in Lincolnwood, Illinois. Dorfman was only 60 years old.

