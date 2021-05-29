Little Known Characters in America: Allen Dulles

Allen Dulles

Allen Welsch Dulles (April 7, 1893-January 29, 1969) was an American diplomat and lawyer who became the first civilian director of Central Intelligence and its longest-serving director to date. As head of the CIA during the early Cold War, he supervised the 1953 Iranian coup, the 1954 Guatemalan coup, the Lockheed U-2 aircraft program, and the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He was fired by John F. Kennedy over the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion.

Following graduation from Princeton University, Dulles entered the diplomatic service in 1916. He married Clover Todd in March of 1920. The couple had two daughters and one son.

Dulles was first assigned to Vienna, then transferred to Switzerland along with the rest of the embassy personnel shortly before the U.S. entered the First World War.

Dulles suffered from the 1918 flu pandemic, but recovered and continued his service with the diplomatic service. After recovering Dulles was assigned to the American Delegation at the Paris Peace Conference along with his older brother Foster who was serving as Secretary of State during the Eisenhower administration.

