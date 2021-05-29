Little Known Characters in America: Allen Dulles

Allen Dulles
Allen Welsch Dulles (April 7, 1893-January 29, 1969) was an American diplomat and lawyer who became the first civilian director of Central Intelligence and its longest-serving director to date. As head of the CIA during the early Cold War, he supervised the 1953 Iranian coup, the 1954 Guatemalan coup, the Lockheed U-2 aircraft program, and the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He was fired by John F. Kennedy over the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion.
Following graduation from Princeton University, Dulles entered the diplomatic service in 1916. He married Clover Todd in March of 1920. The couple had two daughters and one son.
Dulles was first assigned to Vienna, then transferred to Switzerland along with the rest of the embassy personnel shortly before the U.S. entered the First World War.
Dulles suffered from the 1918 flu pandemic, but recovered and continued his service with the diplomatic service. After recovering Dulles was assigned to the American Delegation at the Paris Peace Conference along with his older brother Foster who was serving as Secretary of State during the Eisenhower administration.
Later in his career Dulles was recruited into the Office of Strategic Services in October 1941, following the outbreak of the Second World War, and on November 12, 1942, he moved to Switzerland where he lived for the duration of World War II.
In his career he had contact with several anti-Nazi intelligence officers. When the plans to kill Hitler was revealed Dulles contacted Washington which barred Dulles from making firm commitments to the plotters of the attempt to assassinate Hitler.
Later in his career, on November 29, 1963, President Lyndon Johnson appointed Dulles as one of seven commissioners of the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The appointment was later criticized by some historians, who have noted that Kennedy had fired him, and he was therefore unlikely to be impartial in passing the judgments charged to the Warren Commission.
In the view of journalist and author Stephen Kinzer, Johnson appointed Dulles primarily so that Dulles could “coach” the Commission on how to interview CIA witnesses and what questions to ask. The reasoning was that Johnson did not want the public to discover Kennedy’s secret involvement in the administration’s illegal plans to assassinate Castro and other foreign leaders.
Dulles was hospitalized with pneumonia and died at the age of 75 in Georgetown, D.C. He was buried in Green Mount Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland.