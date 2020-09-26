Little Known Characters in America: Ann Landers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ann Landers

Ann Landers was a pen name created by Chicago Sun-Times advice columnist Ruth Crowley in 1943 and taken over by Esther Pauline “Eppie” Lederer (July 4, 1918 – June 22, 2002) in 1955. For a period of 56 years, the Ask Ann Landers syndicated advice column was a regular feature in many newspapers across North America. The popularity of the column, though fictional, became something of a national institution.

A history of the column will indicate that the creator of the “Ann Landers” was really Ruth Crowley. Crowley had been writing a child-care column for the Sun since 1941. Crowley kept her identity as Landers secret.

After 1951, Crowley continued the column for the Chicago Sun-Times and in syndication to 26 other newspapers until her death on July 20, 1955. Crowley spent a total of nine years writing advice as “Ann Landers.”

For three months after Crowley’s death, different writers took over the column.

Eppie Lederer would win a contest to become the new writer of the column, with the first edition appearing on October 16, 1955. Lederer went on to advise thousands of readers over the next several decades.