Ann Landers
Ann Landers was a pen name created by Chicago Sun-Times advice columnist Ruth Crowley in 1943 and taken over by Esther Pauline “Eppie” Lederer (July 4, 1918 – June 22, 2002) in 1955. For a period of 56 years, the Ask Ann Landers syndicated advice column was a regular feature in many newspapers across North America. The popularity of the column, though fictional, became something of a national institution.
A history of the column will indicate that the creator of the “Ann Landers” was really Ruth Crowley. Crowley had been writing a child-care column for the Sun since 1941. Crowley kept her identity as Landers secret.
After 1951, Crowley continued the column for the Chicago Sun-Times and in syndication to 26 other newspapers until her death on July 20, 1955. Crowley spent a total of nine years writing advice as “Ann Landers.”
For three months after Crowley’s death, different writers took over the column.
Eppie Lederer would win a contest to become the new writer of the column, with the first edition appearing on October 16, 1955. Lederer went on to advise thousands of readers over the next several decades.
Lederer chose not to have a different writer continue the column after her death, so the “Ann Landers” column ceased after publication of the few weeks’ worth of material she had written before her death.
Often Lederer would choose to express unpopular opinions. For example, she wrote in a column in 1996 her opinion on marriage.
After Lederer died in June 2002, her last column ran on July 27. Lederer’s daughter Margo Howard said the column would end, according to Lederer’s wishes.
The column was so popular that a number of different journalists wrote the column for a few years. The writers named their new column Annie’s Mailbox.
Finally, on June 30, 2016, the writers stopped writing the column. At this time, they introduced the columnist Annie Lane, known as Dear Annie.
Due to the popular appeal, the Ann Landers column just would not quit and Lederer’ twin sister, Pauline Phillips, took over and introduced a similar column with the title "Dear Abby".
Phillips wrote the column until retiring in 2002, at which time her daughter Jeanne Phillips took over. Dear Abby is a regular feature in the JG-TC.
