Little Known Characters in America: Annie Donna Fraser Tallent

Annie D. Fraser Tallent
Annie Donna Fraser Tallent (1827–1901) was a pioneer, author, and educator in the Midwest in the late 20th century. Born in New York she married lawyer David G. Tallent in 1854.
When gold was discovered in the Black Hills of South Dakota in 1874, the family left New York for the frontier.
A group of men, referring to themselves as the Gordon Party, were prospectors who where bound on making themselves rich by mining gold in the Black Hills. Annie was the first white woman to enter the sacred grounds of the Lakota (Sioux).
Leaving Sioux City, Iowa, they traveled the 350 miles to the little berg of Custer, South Dakota.
The Black Hills considered sacred grounds of the Lakota people on this expedition, which was undertaken in defiance of the U.S. government’s Laramie Treaty with the Sioux Nation.
Annie Tallent, like other pioneers, cited “manifest destiny,” claiming that expansion into the area promoted economic growth and advancement of civilization. She and her husband, with their young son, Robert, settled in South Dakota after the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
Mr. Tallent deserted his family during the 1880s, but Annie spent the rest of her life in South Dakota. Annie achieved success as a single mother, teacher, and superintendent of Pennington County Schools.
In 1887, she authored the book The Black Hills: or The Lost Hunting grounds of the Dakotas, a comprehensive history of the region. The book outlined her strong belief that “such treaties as tend to arrest the advance of civilization and retard the development of the rich resources of our country should not have been entered into.” The book is controversial, but does present a history of the region during the last quarter of the 19th century.
It is interesting to know that although gold was first discovered near Custer, the mother lode of gold and richest vein of gold was later found near Lead, South Dakota, located approximately 55 miles to the north. In fact, Homestake Mining Company extracted gold from the rich vein of gold for several years.
If you are wearing a Black Hills gold ring, the gold was probably mined in the Lead area. The rings have a unique design of the wild grape and have two shades of gold. As you read this article and are wearing a Black Hills gold ring, look at the ring and see if you can see the design of the wild grape and the two shades of gold.
Finally, after over a hundred years the rich vein of gold has been completely mined and gold is no longer mined in Lead.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!