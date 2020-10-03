Little Known Characters in America: Annie Donna Fraser Tallent

In 1887, she authored the book The Black Hills: or The Lost Hunting grounds of the Dakotas, a comprehensive history of the region. The book outlined her strong belief that “such treaties as tend to arrest the advance of civilization and retard the development of the rich resources of our country should not have been entered into.” The book is controversial, but does present a history of the region during the last quarter of the 19th century.

It is interesting to know that although gold was first discovered near Custer, the mother lode of gold and richest vein of gold was later found near Lead, South Dakota, located approximately 55 miles to the north. In fact, Homestake Mining Company extracted gold from the rich vein of gold for several years.

If you are wearing a Black Hills gold ring, the gold was probably mined in the Lead area. The rings have a unique design of the wild grape and have two shades of gold. As you read this article and are wearing a Black Hills gold ring, look at the ring and see if you can see the design of the wild grape and the two shades of gold.

Finally, after over a hundred years the rich vein of gold has been completely mined and gold is no longer mined in Lead.

