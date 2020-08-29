Little Known Characters in America: Arnold Rothstein

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arnold Rothstein

Arnold Rothstein (January 17, 1882 – November 6, 1928) was an American businessman, racketeer, and gambler who gained fame as the kingpin of the Jewish mob in New York City. He was responsible for conspiring to fix the 1919 World Series when a few players from the Chicago White Sox personally played poorly to make sure they would lose the game against the Cincinnati Reds to benefit the gangster gamblers. The fix was referred to as the “Black Sox Scandal.” He probably was involved in “fixing” other professional sports such as football and baseball.

According to history, Rothstein “transformed organized crime from a thuggish activity by hoodlums into a business resembling a corporation.” Of course, he placed himself as the “kingpin” of the operation.

Upon the arrival of prohibition all of the organized gangs made huge profits. Many gangsters where written about on how they profited by the United States prohibiting alcohol use by the public. Rothstein’s notoriety inspired several fictional characters based on his life. His illegal activities brought forth many short stories, novels, musicals and films.