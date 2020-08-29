Little Known Characters in America: Arnold Rothstein

Arnold Rothstein
Arnold Rothstein (January 17, 1882 – November 6, 1928) was an American businessman, racketeer, and gambler who gained fame as the kingpin of the Jewish mob in New York City. He was responsible for conspiring to fix the 1919 World Series when a few players from the Chicago White Sox personally played poorly to make sure they would lose the game against the Cincinnati Reds to benefit the gangster gamblers. The fix was referred to as the “Black Sox Scandal.” He probably was involved in “fixing” other professional sports such as football and baseball.
According to history, Rothstein “transformed organized crime from a thuggish activity by hoodlums into a business resembling a corporation.” Of course, he placed himself as the “kingpin” of the operation.
Upon the arrival of prohibition all of the organized gangs made huge profits. Many gangsters where written about on how they profited by the United States prohibiting alcohol use by the public. Rothstein’s notoriety inspired several fictional characters based on his life. His illegal activities brought forth many short stories, novels, musicals and films.
Rothstein did not need to resort to a life of crime as he was the son of a well-off Jewish businessman, Abraham Rothstein. In fact, his father had a reputation being an upright character who acquired the nickname “Abe the Just.” The young Rothstein came from a very well-educated Jewish family. In fact, his brother became a rabbi.
While still a child Rothstein indulged in gambling. His father tried, unsuccessfully, to have his son stop this illegal activity. However, Rothstein was quoted as saying, “I always gambled. I can’t remember when I didn’t gamble. Maybe I gambled to show my father he couldn’t control my activities.”
By 1910, at the age of 28, Rothstein concentrated on horse racing in Maryland. He had the reputation of “fixing” many races what he won.
Having a wide network of informants, many of his father’s wealthy friends where willing to pay a premium for good information, regardless of the source. Rothstein was a millionaire by the age of 30.
Details of how Rothstein worked his scheme during prohibition was that his gang would smuggle alcohol along the Hudson River, as well as Canada across the Great Lakes and into upstate New York speakeasies.
By 1925, Rothstein was one of the most powerful criminals in the country, and had forged a large criminal empire. Rothstein was one of the wealthiest criminals in United States history, and is widely considered to be the founding father of organized crime in America.
