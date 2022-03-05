Little Known Characters in America: Audie Murphy

Audie Murphy

Audie Leon Murphy (June 20, 1925-May 28, 1971) was an American soldier during World War II who received every military combat award for valor available from the United States Army. He also received both French and Belgian awards for heroism. He was also a well-deserved Medal of Honor recipient.

At the young age of 19, he single-handedly held off an entire company of German soldiers for an hour at Colmar Pocket in France occurring in January 1945. He then led a successful counterattack while wounded and out of ammunition.

Born into a very large family of sharecroppers in Texas, his father abandoned the family and his mother died when Audie was a teenager.

Having no choice, Audie dropped out of school while still enrolled in the fifth grade to pick cotton to help support his family. Audie also developed a skill for hunting to help feed his family.

When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Murphy’s older sister assisted Audie in falsify documents about his birthdate in order to meet the minimum-age requirement for enlisting in the Army.

Murphy first saw action in the 1943 invasion of Sicily. Later, he participated in the Battle of Anzio, liberation of Rome, and the invasion of southern France.

Following the end of the war, Murphy turned his attention to acting. Although the majority of the films he appeared in were Westerns, he played himself in the 1955 autobiographical film "To Hell and Back," based on his heroic actions in France.

While in Hollywood, he appeared as a guest celebrity on television shows. He also appeared in the series "Whispering Smith."

Due to his war experiences, he would suffer from post- traumatic stress disorder. It was reported that he slept with a loaded handgun under his pillow. Murphy became addicted to sleeping pills, but did not seek help from any doctors to overcome both his addition and stress.

During his last few years, he had financial problems.

Murphy’s financial problems were the result of his investing large sums of money in his hobby of breeding quarter horses at his ranches in both California and Arizona. Murphy also had a gambling addition that left his finances in shambles.

He later stated that he lost $260,000 in an Algerian oil deal and was dealing with the Internal Revenue Service over unpaid taxes. However, he refused offers to appear in alcohol and cigarette commercials as he did not want to set a bad example for the youth of the country.

Murphy’s personal life revealed that he first married Wanda Hendrix in 1949, only to seek a divorce two years later in 1951. Four days later, he married an airline hostess by the name of Pamela Archer. With his second marriage he had two sons, Terry Michael and James Shannon.

On May 28, 1971, Murphy was killed when the private plane in which he was a passenger crashed into Brush Mountain, near Catawba. Virginia.

Murphy was only 45 years old at the time of his death.

He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

