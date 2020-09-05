Little Known Characters in America: Benedict Arnold

Benedict Arnold
Benedict Arnold (January 14, 1741 – January 3, 1801) was an American military officer with the rank of general during the American Revolutionary War, fighting for the American Continental Army before defecting to the British in 1780.
Arnold was born in the Connecticut Colony and was a merchant operating ships on the Atlantic Ocean when the war with England began in 1775. He joined a colonial army outside Boston and distinguished himself through his winning skirmishes against the British.
His most famous win with the colonial army was in the Battles of Saratoga in 1777, in which he suffered leg injuries that halted his combat career for several years.
During his time away from the Colonial army he mingled with Loyalist sympathizers in Philadelphia and married into one such family, to a very beautiful and young Peggy Shippen. She happened to be a close friend of British Major John Andre, and during her courtship with Arnold kept her correspondence with Major Andre. Major Andre was head of the British espionage system in New York. Many historians believe that she persuaded Arnold to switch sides.
With the British offering 20,000 pounds (British currency) for the capture of West Point, it was Arnold as commander of the Americans at West Point that had a plan to surrender the Fort to the British. Arnold’s plan was discovered in September 1780 when Patriot militia captured Arnold carrying papers which revealed the plot. Arnold escaped and British Major Andre was hanged because of his involvement.
Escaping to England, Arnold accepted the rank of brigadier general in the British Army, for a lump sum payment of 6,000 pounds.
Leading a group of British soldiers, he attacked strongholds in Virginia, and burned much of New London, Connecticut, to the ground and murdered American’s surrendering forces.
In the winter of 1782, he and Peggy moved to London, England. He was well received by King George III.
Biographer Nathaniel Philbrick stated:
"Peggy Shippen did have a significant role in convincing Arnold to become a traitor to his own country. Peggy came from a loyalist family in Philadelphia where she had many close ties to the British. She passed on American information to the British."
As has been demonstrated in our present-day, traitors accept both money and the affection of a beautiful girl to betray America.
Never returning to America Arnold died on June 14, 1801, at the age of 60. His funeral was without military honors.
If you ever travel to Canada, you may view Arnold’s correspondence in the faculty club at the University of New Brunswick.
