Little Known Characters in America: Benedict Arnold

Benedict Arnold

Benedict Arnold (January 14, 1741 – January 3, 1801) was an American military officer with the rank of general during the American Revolutionary War, fighting for the American Continental Army before defecting to the British in 1780.

Arnold was born in the Connecticut Colony and was a merchant operating ships on the Atlantic Ocean when the war with England began in 1775. He joined a colonial army outside Boston and distinguished himself through his winning skirmishes against the British.

His most famous win with the colonial army was in the Battles of Saratoga in 1777, in which he suffered leg injuries that halted his combat career for several years.

During his time away from the Colonial army he mingled with Loyalist sympathizers in Philadelphia and married into one such family, to a very beautiful and young Peggy Shippen. She happened to be a close friend of British Major John Andre, and during her courtship with Arnold kept her correspondence with Major Andre. Major Andre was head of the British espionage system in New York. Many historians believe that she persuaded Arnold to switch sides.