Little Known Characters in America: Bernard Baruch

Bernard Baruch
Bernard Baruch (August 19, 1870-June 20, 1965) was an American financier, stock investor, philanthropist and statesman. Most importantly he was a presidential advisor to both President Woodrow Wilson and President Franklin Roosevelt.
Becoming a financial broker his earnings and commissions were considerable and with $19,000 (over half a million in today’s dollars) he bought a seat on the New York Stock Exchange. There he amassed a fortune before reaching the age of 30 by profiting from speculation in the sugar market. During this time in our history the plantations were all in Hawaii. By 1910, Baruch had become one of Wall Street’s best-known financiers.
In 1916, Baruch left Wall Street to advise President Woodrow Wilson on national defense and terms of peace. In 1919, Wilson asked Baruch to serve as a staff member at the Paris Peace Conference. Baruch did not approve of the reparations both France and Great Britain demanded of Germany. Rather, he supported Wilson’s view that there needed to be new forms of cooperation, as well as the creation of the League of Nations. A few historians speculate that the reparations imposed on Germany led to World War II.
For Baruch’s services in support of the war effort, he was awarded the Army Distinguished Service Medal.
Baruch feared there might be future hostiles among nations and so in the 1920s and 30s, he expressed concern that the United States needed to be prepared for another world war. He wanted a more powerful version of the War Industries Board, which he saw as the only way to ensure maximum coordination between civilian business and military needs.
Baruch remained a prominent government advisor during this time and supported Franklin D. Roosevelt’s domestic and foreign policy initiatives after Roosevelt’s election.
When the United States entered World War II, President Roosevelt appointed Baruch as special advisor to the director of the Office of War Mobilization. This office coordinated the efforts of the military and the civilian businessmen and industrialists in determining what was needed and who would produce it. This cooperation between the military and the civilian industries cut two years off of the time taken to produce tanks, bombers, etc. and caught Hitler totally by surprise.
Baruch was well-known, and often walked or sat in Washington, D.C’s Lafayette Park and in New York’s Central Park. It was not uncommon for him to discuss government affairs with other people while sitting on a park bench.
In 1960, on his ninetieth birthday, a commemorative park bench in Lafayette Park across from the White House was dedicated to him by the Boy Scouts.
