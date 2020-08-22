Little Known Characters in America: Bernard Baruch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernard Baruch

Bernard Baruch (August 19, 1870-June 20, 1965) was an American financier, stock investor, philanthropist and statesman. Most importantly he was a presidential advisor to both President Woodrow Wilson and President Franklin Roosevelt.

Becoming a financial broker his earnings and commissions were considerable and with $19,000 (over half a million in today’s dollars) he bought a seat on the New York Stock Exchange. There he amassed a fortune before reaching the age of 30 by profiting from speculation in the sugar market. During this time in our history the plantations were all in Hawaii. By 1910, Baruch had become one of Wall Street’s best-known financiers.

In 1916, Baruch left Wall Street to advise President Woodrow Wilson on national defense and terms of peace. In 1919, Wilson asked Baruch to serve as a staff member at the Paris Peace Conference. Baruch did not approve of the reparations both France and Great Britain demanded of Germany. Rather, he supported Wilson’s view that there needed to be new forms of cooperation, as well as the creation of the League of Nations. A few historians speculate that the reparations imposed on Germany led to World War II.

For Baruch’s services in support of the war effort, he was awarded the Army Distinguished Service Medal.