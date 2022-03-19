Little Known Characters in America: Billy Wilder

Billy Wilder

Billy Wilder (June 22, 1906-March 27, 2002) was an American film director, screenwriter and producer, whose career in Hollywood lasted over five decades. Wilder is regarded as one of the most brilliant and versatile filmmakers of the Hollywood Golden Age of movies.

The film "The Apartment," appearing in 1960, gave Wilder the distinction of being the first person to win Academy Awards as producer, director and screenwriter.

Leaving Germany upon the rise of the Nazi Party in 1933, he made his directorial debut in Hollywood after his arrival in the United States.

Wilder established his directorial reputation with an adaptation of James M. Cain’s "Double Indemnity" in 1944. Later, he would earn recognition as the best director and best screenplay Academy Award for the adaptation of a Charles R. Jackson story, "The Lost Weekend," filmed in 1945. The film’s story line concerned alcoholism. It was in the 1950s that Wilder co-wrote and directed the critically acclaimed "Sunset Boulevard," and "Stalag 17."

Beginning about the mid-1950s, Wilder concentrated primarily on comedies. Among the classics Wilder created in this period are the Marilyn Monroe movies such as "The Seven Year Itch" and "Some Like It Hot." He would direct 14 different actors in various Oscar-nominated performances.

To give you an idea of Wilder’s directorial choices, he had a belief in the importance of writing the script. He avoided the exuberant cinematography of Alfred Hitchcock and Orson Welles.

Wilder thought that calling attention to themselves would distract the audience from the story. In contrast, Wilder’s picture had tight plotting and memorable dialogue.

Once Wilder selected a subject to film, he would begin to visualize in terms of specific artists. His belief was that no matter how talented the actor, none were without limitations and the end result would be better if you bent the script to their personality.

Wilder would not force a performance beyond the actor’s limitations. As such, Wilder was skilled at working with actors, coaxing silent era legends Gloria Swanson and Erich von Stroheim out of retirement for roles in "Sunset Boulevard."

For the film "Stalag 17," Wilder squeezed an Oscar-winning performance out of a reluctant William Holden. Holden wanted to make his character more likeable. Wilder refused Holden’s request and as such Wilder was correct and Holden’s role was outstanding.

In another situation where Wilder would re-make an actor into the role suitable for the film was his insistence that the likeable Fred MacMurray be cast in "Double Indemnity" and "The Apartment." MacMurray had the reputation of being a thoughtful character in light comedies, melodramas, and musicals. However, Wilder changed MacMurray’s image for his roles in these later movies.

Wilder holds a significant place in the history of Hollywood censorship for expanding the range of acceptable subject matter.

Wilder died of pneumonia at his home in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2002. He was interred in the Westwood Village Memorial Cemetery in Westwood, Los Angeles.

