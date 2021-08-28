Little Known Characters in America: Bugsy Sigel

Bugsy Sigel

Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (Feb. 28, 1906-June 20, 1947) was an American criminal associated with organized crime. He and his associates were responsible for many of the criminal activities that were started prior to Prohibition and continuing to this day.

Siegel is best known as a “hitman” for the mob. He had no conscience and would commit murder for his fellow mobsters as well as to further his own criminal enterprises.

Siegel is best known for his assignment by fellow mobsters to organize gambling casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada. Siegel would handle the financial portion of the business and supervise the construction of casinos.

Along with developer William R. Wilkerson, Siegel began work on the very first casino, The Flamingo Hotel. When Wilkerson ran out of money, Siegel took over the project and managed the final stages of construction.

The Flamingo opened on Dec. 26, 1946, but did not attract the gamblers that were expected and soon closed. The Flamingo would undergo further remodeling and open again on March 1947.

Prior to his elevated status with the “mob”, Siegel began his life of crime by committing minor thefts and developed a protection racket in which he threatened to incinerate pushcart owners’ merchandise unless they paid him a dollar. Siegel soon built up a lengthy criminal record, dating from his teenage years, that included armed robbery, rape and murder.

While still an adolescence, Siegel devolved a friendship with Meyer Lansky. Together, they formed a small mob whose activities expanded to gambling and car theft.

At the beginning of Prohibition, Siegel became involved in bootlegging within several major East Coast cities. He also worked as the mob’s hitman, whom Lansky would hire out to other crime families. The two formed the Bugs and Meyer Mob, which handled hits for the various bootleg gangs operating in New York and New Jersey.

Siegel was also a boyhood friend to Al Capone. On one occasion Siegel allowed Capone to stay with his aunt to avoid being arrested by the New York police.

Siegel always took pride in his looks and being a good-looking young man had the reputation of being a womanizer.

Traveling to Hollywood Siegel was welcomed in the highest circles and befriended movie stars. He was known to associate with Clark Gable, Gary Cooper and Cary Grant as well as studio executives Louis B. Mayer and Jack L. Warner. Siegel gained admiration from young celebrities, including Tony Curtis, Phil Silvers, and Frank Sinatra.

In Hollywood, Siegel worked with the syndicate to form illegal rackets. He devised a plan of extorting movie studios. The plan was to take over local unions and stage strikes to force studios to pay him off so that unions would start working again.

While in Las Vegas, the gangsters in New York were unhappy with the results of their gambling profits and believed that perhaps Siegel was “skimming” some of the profits.

Therefore, on the night of June 20, 1947, Siegel was shot while sitting reading the paper in a friend’s home. No one was charged and the crime remains officially unsolved.

