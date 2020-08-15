Little Known Characters in America: Carl Fisher

Carl Fisher
Carl Graham Fisher (January 12, 1874 – July 15, 1939) was an American entrepreneur who became actively involved in auto racing. He promoted both the auto industry and highway construction. His fortune was made by investing in real estate in Florida. He was known as a promotional genius.
He first became a bicycle enthusiast and opened a modest bicycle shop with his brother. Together they sponsored bicycle racing, as well as being involved in activities related to the emerging American auto industry.
In 1904, Carl Fisher and his friend James A. Allison bought an interest in manufacturing acetylene headlights. These headlights were a precursor to electric models which became common about ten years later. Soon Fisher’s firm was supplying nearly all headlamps used on automobiles in the United States. Manufacturing plants were built all over the country to supply the demand. Needless to say, this made Fisher a very wealthy man. He and his partner Allison sold their company to Union Carbide in 1913 for $ 9 million (equivalent of approximately $200 million by 2018.)
Fisher worked in Indianapolis on the development of an automobile racetrack. He was a responsible for helping build the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He also helped develop paved racetracks and public roadways. Improvements to the Indianapolis Speedway led to its nickname, “The Brickyard.”
Perhaps the most notable contribution to America was the development of the Lincoln Highway, the first road for the automobile across the entire country from the East Coast to the West Coast. This highway had a great influence upon then Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower who years later would champion the Interstate Highway System during Eisenhower’s presidency in the 1950s.
Seeing how successful the East-West highway system had become he would develop the north-south Dixie Highway, which led from Michigan to Miami. Under his leadership, the initial portion was completed within a single year, and he led an automobile caravan to Florida from Indiana.
At the south end of the Dixie Highway in Miami, Florida, Fisher, with a few partners, became involved in the very successful real estate development of the new resort city of Miami Beach.
Fisher was one of the best known and active promoters of the Florida land boom of the 1920s. By 1926, he was worth an estimated $100 million.
Unfortunately, Fisher lost his fortune in the Stock Market Crash of 1929 and the Great Depression which followed. He found himself living in a small cottage in Miami Beach, doing minor work for old friends.
Although he considered himself a failure, others did not view him a failure and he was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 1971.
