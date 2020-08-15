Little Known Characters in America: Carl Fisher

Perhaps the most notable contribution to America was the development of the Lincoln Highway, the first road for the automobile across the entire country from the East Coast to the West Coast. This highway had a great influence upon then Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower who years later would champion the Interstate Highway System during Eisenhower’s presidency in the 1950s.

Seeing how successful the East-West highway system had become he would develop the north-south Dixie Highway, which led from Michigan to Miami. Under his leadership, the initial portion was completed within a single year, and he led an automobile caravan to Florida from Indiana.

At the south end of the Dixie Highway in Miami, Florida, Fisher, with a few partners, became involved in the very successful real estate development of the new resort city of Miami Beach.

Fisher was one of the best known and active promoters of the Florida land boom of the 1920s. By 1926, he was worth an estimated $100 million.

Unfortunately, Fisher lost his fortune in the Stock Market Crash of 1929 and the Great Depression which followed. He found himself living in a small cottage in Miami Beach, doing minor work for old friends.