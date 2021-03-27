Little Known Characters in America: Charles B. McVay III

The remaining crew members, consisting of an estimated 900 men, were able to abandon ship. As there was little time to lower life boats the sailors that survived the initial blow managed to jump into the ocean without lifejackets.

The tragedy of the event was that it took four days for the rescue of the men floating in the ocean. Many died from shark attacks and injuries in aborting the ship. Finally, a navy plane reported seeing men in the ocean and reported back so that the remaining men could be rescued from another ship.

McVay was wounded but survived, and was among those saved from the ship. The Navy long claimed that SOS messages were never received due to the ship being ordered to sail under radio silence.

Later, declassified records did show that three SOS messages were received separately, but none were acted upon because one commander was drunk, another thought it was a Japanese ruse, and the third had given orders not to be disturbed.

Following a Navy Court of Inquiry, it was recommended that McVay be court-martialed for the loss of the Indianapolis. Admiral Chester Nimitz disagreed and instead issued McVay a letter of reprimand. The Secretary of the Navy disagreed with Admiral Nimitz and the court-martial was reinstated and McMay was dishonorable discharged from the Navy.