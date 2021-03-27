Little Known Characters in America: Charles B. McVay III

Charles B. McVay III
Charles Butler McVay III (August 31, 1898-November 6, 1968) was an American naval officer and the commanding officer of the cruiser USS Indianapolis when she was lost in action in 1945, resulting in a significant loss of life.
Charles McVay III was a 1920 graduate of the United States Naval Academy prior to taking command of the Indianapolis in November 1944. Earlier in World War II, he was awarded the Silver Star for displaying courage under fire.
The young McVay led the ship through the invasion of Iwo Jima, then the bombardment of Okinawa in the spring of 1945, during which Indianapolis anti-aircraft guns shot down seven enemy planes before the ship was struck by a kamikaze on March 31, inflicting heavy casualties, including eight dead, and penetrating the ship’s hull. McVay returned the ship safely to Mare Island in California for repairs.
Later that year, Indianapolis received orders to carry parts and nuclear material to Tinian to be used in the atomic bombs which were soon to be dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. After delivering the top-secret cargo, the ship was given orders to report to duty off Okinawa.
Early in the morning of July 30, 1945, the ship was attached by a Japanese submarine. The Japanese submarine launched six torpedoes and hit the Indianapolis twice. The first torpedoes were successful in removing over forty feet of her bow, the second hitting the starboard side just below the bridge. The ship immediately took a fifteen-degree list, capsized and sank within 12 minutes. The surviving crew of 1,195 men were immediately thrown into the water. The initial casualty resulted in at least 300 men dying as many were trapped below decks and drowned when compartments were sealed in an effort to prevent sinking.
The remaining crew members, consisting of an estimated 900 men, were able to abandon ship. As there was little time to lower life boats the sailors that survived the initial blow managed to jump into the ocean without lifejackets.
The tragedy of the event was that it took four days for the rescue of the men floating in the ocean. Many died from shark attacks and injuries in aborting the ship. Finally, a navy plane reported seeing men in the ocean and reported back so that the remaining men could be rescued from another ship.
McVay was wounded but survived, and was among those saved from the ship. The Navy long claimed that SOS messages were never received due to the ship being ordered to sail under radio silence.
Later, declassified records did show that three SOS messages were received separately, but none were acted upon because one commander was drunk, another thought it was a Japanese ruse, and the third had given orders not to be disturbed.
Following a Navy Court of Inquiry, it was recommended that McVay be court-martialed for the loss of the Indianapolis. Admiral Chester Nimitz disagreed and instead issued McVay a letter of reprimand. The Secretary of the Navy disagreed with Admiral Nimitz and the court-martial was reinstated and McMay was dishonorable discharged from the Navy.
Sadly, on November 1968, McVay took his own life by shooting himself with his service pistol at his home in Connecticut, holding in his hand a toy sailor he had received as a boy for a good luck charm.