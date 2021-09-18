Little Known Characters in America: Charles Martin Hall

Charles Martin Hall

Charles Martin Hall (December 6, 1863-December 27, 1914) is best known for his development of an inexpensive method for producing aluminum. He was one of the founders of Alcoa.

Raised in Ohio, Charles began his education at home, and was taught to read by his mother. At the age of six, he was using his father’s 1840s college chemistry book as a reader. At age 8, he entered public school and being very bright, advanced rapidly.

With his family, they moved to Oberlin, Ohio, where Charles spent three years at Oberlin High School, and a year at Oberlin Academy in preparation for college. During his studies, Charles demonstrated an aptitude for chemistry and invention, carrying out experiments in the kitchen. In 1880, he enrolled at Oberlin College.

Charles received his inspiration for developing aluminum by attending a lecture given by Oberlin professor Frank Jewett. In his lecture, it was reported that Professor Jewett stated, “If anyone should invent a process by which aluminum could be made on a commercial scale, not only would he be a benefactor to the world, but would also be able to lay up for himself a great fortune.” At this time the process of making aluminum was known, but there wasn’t anyone that could produce enough aluminum to make this a commercial success.

Finally, Hall was able to process aluminum in a greater quantity to make this a commercial success. On July 9, 1886, Hall filed for his first patent.

After failing to find financial backing, Hall went to Pittsburgh, where he made contact with metallurgist Alfred E. Hunt. They formed the Reduction Company of Pittsburgh, which opened the first large-scale aluminum production plants. The Reduction Company later became the Aluminum Company of America, then Alcoa. Hall was a major stockholder, and became wealthy.

The Hall-Hunt process eventually resulted in reducing the price of aluminum, thus making it affordable for many practical uses. By 1900, annual production reached about 8,000 tons. Today, aluminum is used in cars to make them weigh less and thus today’s cars are able to get better gas mileage.

Hall would continue his research for the remainder of his life. He has been recognized for his inventions and was granted 22 US patents.

Hall served on the Oberlin College Board of Trustees as he gave credit for the education he received at this institution. He would also serve as vice-president of Alcoa until his death at the age of 51.

In his last will and testament, Hall left the vast majority of his fortune to charity. His generosity contributed to the establishment of the Harvard-Yenching Institute, a leading foundation dedicated to advancing higher education in Asia in the humanities and social sciences.

As late as 1997, the production of aluminum metal by electrochemistry discovered by Hall was designated as a National Historic Chemical Landmark by the American Chemical Society.

