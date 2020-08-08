Little Known Characters in America: Charles Walgreen

Charles Walgreen
Charles Rudolph Walgreen (October 9, 1873- December 11, 1939) was an American businessman who founded Walgreens Drug stores that now are found in practically every state in the United States.
Born in Knoxville, Illinois before moving to Galesburg, Illinois he attended Dixon High School and later Dixon Business College. While in college he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon.
After Walgreen suffered an industrial accident while working at a shoe factory where he lost part of his finger, the attending doctor recommended that he become an apprentice for a local druggist.
The druggist, D.S. Horton, owned a drug store in Dixon. After serving a few years as an apprentice, Walgreen went to Chicago in 1893 to become a registered pharmacist.
Walgreen enlisted with the 1st Illinois Volunteer Cavalry and fought in the Spanish-American War. While in Cuba, he contacted malaria and yellow fever. Walgreen would suffer from these conditions for the remainder of his life.
Following his discharge from the Army, Walgreen returned to Chicago and worked as pharmacist for Isaac Blood. Walgreen bought the store from Blood upon Blood’s retirement.
Being an astute businessman and an opportunist, Walgreen bought a second store in 1909. By 1916, Walgreen owned nine drug stores, which he incorporated as Walgreen Company.
Walgreen’s was the first drug store to carry non-pharmaceuticals as a mainstay of the store’s retail selection.
Walgreen also established low-priced lunch counters, built an ice cream factory, and introduced the malted milk shake in 1922. By 1922, Walgreen had established 110 stores.
The Walgreen family of son and then grandson carried on the tradition that the elder Walgreen had established.
It is interesting to note that Walgreen’s daughter married Justin Whitlock Dart Sr. and when the two divorced Dart would establish the rival Rexall Drug Stores in 1943.
Today, the primary drug stores in America are Walgreens and CVS. The two retail drug stores are often found in the same towns. The Rexall Drug Stores have slowly disappeared from America’s landscape. However, in the U.S. a few franchise retailers are still using the Rexall name. A later article will tell the story of the establishment of CVS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!