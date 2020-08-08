Little Known Characters in America: Charles Walgreen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles Walgreen

Charles Rudolph Walgreen (October 9, 1873- December 11, 1939) was an American businessman who founded Walgreens Drug stores that now are found in practically every state in the United States.

Born in Knoxville, Illinois before moving to Galesburg, Illinois he attended Dixon High School and later Dixon Business College. While in college he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon.

After Walgreen suffered an industrial accident while working at a shoe factory where he lost part of his finger, the attending doctor recommended that he become an apprentice for a local druggist.

The druggist, D.S. Horton, owned a drug store in Dixon. After serving a few years as an apprentice, Walgreen went to Chicago in 1893 to become a registered pharmacist.

Walgreen enlisted with the 1st Illinois Volunteer Cavalry and fought in the Spanish-American War. While in Cuba, he contacted malaria and yellow fever. Walgreen would suffer from these conditions for the remainder of his life.

Following his discharge from the Army, Walgreen returned to Chicago and worked as pharmacist for Isaac Blood. Walgreen bought the store from Blood upon Blood’s retirement.