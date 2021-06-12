Little Known Characters in America: Charlie Parker

Charlie Parker

Charles “Charlie” Parker Jr. (August 29, 1920-March 12, 1955) nicknamed “Bird” and “Yardbird”, was an American jazz saxophonist and composer. Parker was a highly influential soloist and leading figure in the development of bebop., a form of jazz characterized by fast tempos, virtuosic technique, and advanced harmonies.

Parker was a blazingly fast virtuoso and introduced revolutionary harmonic ideas into jazz, including rapid passing chords, new variants of altered chords, and chord substitutions. Primarily a player of the alto saxophone, Bird’s tone ranged from clean and penetrating to sweet and somber.

Parker began playing the saxophone at age 11, and at age 14 he joined his high school band. His mother purchased a new alto saxophone around that same time. His father, Charles Sr., was often required to travel to work, but provided some musical influence because he was a pianist, dancer and singer.

Charlie’s father later became a Pullman waiter or chef on the railways. Parker’s mother Addie worked nights at the local Western Union office. Charlie’s biggest influence at that time was a young trombone player named Robert Simpson, who taught him the basics of improvisation.

As most highly qualified musicians Charlie practiced diligently.

During this time, he mastered improvisation and developed some of the ideas that led to the later development of Bebop.

In an interview later in his life he stated that he would practice 15 hours per day.

Bands led by Count Basie and Bennie Moten certainly influenced Parker. Charlie played with local bands in jazz clubs around Kansas City, Missouri, where he perfected his technique.

In late spring 1936, Parker played at a jam session at the Reno Club in Kansas City. His attempt to improvise failed when he lost track of the chord changes. This prompted Jo Jones, the drummer for Count Basie’s Orchestra to contemptuously take a cymbal off of his drum set and throw it at his feet as a signal to leave the stage.

In 1939, Parker moved to New York City, to pursue a career in music. It is always difficult to break into the professional music career at a higher level and so Charlie worked odd jobs such as dishwasher.

A big break for Charlie professionally was to play for one year with Earl Hines, whose band included Dizzy Gillespie.

Early in its development, this new type of jazz was rejected by many of the established, traditional jazz musicians who disdained their younger counterparts.

Parker contributed greatly to the modern jazz solo, one in which triplets and pick-up notes were used in unorthodox ways to lead into chord tones, affording the soloist more freedom to use passing tones, which soloists previously avoided.

Parker died on March 12, 1955, in a hotel suite while watching The Dorsey Brother’s Stage Show on television.

Dizzy Gillespie paid for the funeral arrangements and organized a lying-in-state. A Harlem procession officiated by Congressman and Revered Adam Clayton Powel, Jr.

