Little Known Characters in America: Charlie Utter

Charles H. “Colorado Charlie” Utter (May 14, 1838 - July 3, 1915) is perhaps best known as a great friend and companion of Wild Bill Hickok. He was also friends with Calamity Jane.

Born in upstate New York, Charlie would spend his youth in Illinois. He would later travel west in search of becoming a wealthy man. Without a formal education he became a trapper, guide and prospector in Colorado in the 1860s.

With the consent of her parents, Charlie met and married Matilda “Tily” Nash on Sept. 30, 1866, in her parents’ home in Empire, Clear Creek, Colorado Territory.

To earn money, Charlie and his brother Steve agreed to lead a 30-wagon train of prospectors, gamblers, prostitutes, and anyone wanting to join to the fast-growing town of Deadwood in the Black Hills in the Dakota Territory. This area of the Black Hills is now part of the state of South Dakota. The reason for the rapid growth of Deadwood was the recent discovery of gold.

In Cheyenne, Wyoming, famed gunman “Wild Bill” Hickok joined the wagon train. Later, Calamity Jane would hitch a ride with one of the pioneers as the wagon train departed Fort Laramie.

History does not reveal how Utter and Hickok became such close friends, but Utter took it upon himself to look after Hickok, constantly watching to ensure that Hickok’s weaknesses of alcohol and gambling would not bring Hickok harm.

Unfortunately, Utter was not present on Aug. 2, 1876, when Jack McCall fatally shot Hickok in the back of the head as Hickok was playing poker in a Deadwood saloon. Utter later claimed Hickok’s body and arranged for his funeral.

Needless to say, attendance at the funeral was heavy. Utter had Hickok buried with a wooden grave marker.

Upon Calamity Jane’s urging, Utter returned to Deadwood in 1879 to have Hickok re-interred in a more suitable grave site. A ten-foot-square plot at the Mount Moriah Cemetery was surrounded by a cast-iron fence. Later, Calamity Jane would be buried beside Hickok.

In 1879, Utter opened a dance hall in Lead, South Dakota, only a few miles from Deadwood. The reason for this location was to provide some distance from the rollicking neighbor of Deadwood.

Later, Utter would buy and operate another dance hall and a theater in Deadwood. On Sept. 26, 1879, a fire destroyed practically all of Deadwood. Utter’s dance hall and theater were consumed in the fire.

Following the destructive fire, Deadwood ceased to be a frontier town and many prospectors, salon owners, merchants and others departed the city.

Utter lived in Leadville, Colorado, in February 1880, then moved to Durango, Colorado. About this time, he divorced his wife. Utter’s next move was to Socorro, New Mexico, where he opened a saloon.

Being a restless sole, Utter moved to Panama City in Central America in the early 1900s where he owned a drugstore. Utter made several trips back and forth between the United States and Panama.

Utter finally returned to Panama in 1913 where he died. His gravestone in Panama listed his death as July 3, 1915.

