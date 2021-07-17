Little Known Characters in America: Earl Long

Earl Long

Earl Kemp Long (August 26, 1895-September 5, 1960) was an American politician and the 45th governor of Louisiana, serving three nonconsecutive terms.

He should not be confused with Huey Long, his famous older brother. Many referred to Long as “Uncle Earl”, since he connected with voters through his folksy demeanor and colorful public speaking.

Long attended Louisiana State University, Loyola University and Tulane University where he earned a law degree. He practiced law for four years.

The general public in Louisiana thought of Long as “one of them” as he promoted a progressive agenda, expanding school-lunch programs, teacher pay, public-works projects and minority voting rights.

The public would just “roll their eyes” at the antics of their governor due to his erratic behavior, including an affair with the stripper Blaze Starr from New Orleans. However, these behaviors did not affect his electoral success, as Long would serve as governor from 1939 to 1940, 1948 to 1952, and 1956 to 1960. He was nominated in the summer of 1960 to the U.S. House of Representatives for Louisiana’s 8th Congressional District. However, he died before he could take office.

Long was well known for eccentric behavior, leading some to suspect that he had a bipolar disorder. In his last term of office, his wife and others attempted to remove him from office on the grounds of mental instability.

For a time, Long was confined to the Southeast Louisiana Hospital, but his legal adviser, Joseph A. Sims, was said to have rescued Long from the institution. Long was never formally diagnosed with any mental disorder. However, commentators have speculated that political opposition may have led the effort to prove him mentally incompetent and this included his wife, who resented his affair with the stripper.

It was reported by more than one newspaper in Louisiana that the only thing certain about Long was his “unpredictability," for no one, and probably not even Long himself, knew what he would say or do next. Yet, whatever he did or said, Long acted from political motives. He was a political animal through and through. It has been said that he once told his rivals, “While the rest of ‘em were sleeping, I’m politicking.”

Long’s legacy is big in Louisiana as examples include: The Earl K. Long Gymnasium at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the Earl K. Long Library at the University of New Orleans and many films have been produced with Long as the main character.

