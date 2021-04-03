Little Known Characters in America: Edward Bernays

After returning to New York, Bernays opened a public relations business. In 1923, he published a book outlining his profession. He would later refer to himself as a “public relations counsel.”

Soon large corporations realized that Bernays could help them in promoting their products. Among those that hired Bernays was Procter and Gamble, the American Tobacco Company, CBS, General Electric, and Dodge Motors.

Even those in the political arena found Bernays helpful in improving their image. For example, he assisted President Calvin Coolidge to change his stuffy image prior to the 1924 election.

During the 1920s it was not recognized what damage smoking could do to one’s health. Therefore, he worked for the American Tobacco Company and promoted the Lucky Strike cigarette. One of Barneys’ objectives was to promote smoking by women by persuading women that smoking was better for your health than eating sweets.

Throughout the job with the American Tobacco Company Bernays concealed the fact that he was working for the company. In fact, Bernays did not smoke himself and persistently tried to induce his wife to quit. After his semi-retirement in the 1960s, he worked with pro-health anti-smoking groups to support the anti-smoking campaigns.