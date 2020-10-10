Little Known Characters in America: Eero Saarinen

Eero Saarinen
Eero Saarinen (August 10, 1910 – September 1, 1961); Noted for his neo-American architect and industrial design he gained fame for designing the Washington Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., the TWA Flight Center in New York City and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.
Although born in Finland, the family moved to the United States in 1923, when Eero was only 13. Growing up in Michigan he watched as his father designed furniture and taught sculpture at the Cranbrook Academy of Art.
The young Eero began studying sculpture in Paris, France, in September 1929. He then went on to study at the Yale School of Architecture, completing his studies in 1934.
The real accomplishment was when Eero took first prize in the 1948 competition for the design of the Gateway Arch National Park (then known as the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial) in St. Louis.
Taking a number of years to design and build the memorial wasn’t completed until October 28, 1965. The Arch towering 630 feet high, made of stainless steel, is accessible by riding in a small elevator. From the top of the Arch one can see for miles. Situated on the edge of the Mississippi River, the monument reflects the role St. Louis had in the Westward Expansion of the United States.
Leading up to the completion of the Gateway Arch, Eero received critical recognition, while still working for his father, for a chair designed for the Organic Design in Home Furnishings competition in 1940. The Tulip chair, was taken into production by the Knoll Furniture Company.
The Knoll Furniture Company was founded by Hans Knoll. Knoll and Saarinen became partners and together they designed many important pieces of furniture.
It takes many years of training and receiving success in earlier works to win the Gateway Arch competition. For example, one of Eero’s earliest works to receive international acclaim is the Crow Island School in Winnetka, Illinois in 1940.
Other works include the General Motors Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. This Center in Michigan incorporated steel and glass but with additional accent panels in two shades of blue.
The GM Technical Center was constructed in 1956, with Saarinen using models, which allowed him to share his ideas with others and gather input from other professionals.
Saarinen is now considered one of the masters of American 20th-century architecture. There has been a considerable amount of interest in Saarinen’s work in recent years, including exhibition and several books.
Unfortunately, Saarinen died at the somewhat young age of 51 while undergoing an operation for a brain tumor. He is buried at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.
