Little Known Characters in America: Eero Saarinen

Leading up to the completion of the Gateway Arch, Eero received critical recognition, while still working for his father, for a chair designed for the Organic Design in Home Furnishings competition in 1940. The Tulip chair, was taken into production by the Knoll Furniture Company.

The Knoll Furniture Company was founded by Hans Knoll. Knoll and Saarinen became partners and together they designed many important pieces of furniture.

It takes many years of training and receiving success in earlier works to win the Gateway Arch competition. For example, one of Eero’s earliest works to receive international acclaim is the Crow Island School in Winnetka, Illinois in 1940.

Other works include the General Motors Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. This Center in Michigan incorporated steel and glass but with additional accent panels in two shades of blue.

The GM Technical Center was constructed in 1956, with Saarinen using models, which allowed him to share his ideas with others and gather input from other professionals.

Saarinen is now considered one of the masters of American 20th-century architecture. There has been a considerable amount of interest in Saarinen’s work in recent years, including exhibition and several books.