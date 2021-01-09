Little Known Characters in America: Ernie Pyle

Ernie Pyle
Ernest Taylor Pyle (August 3, 1900 – April 18, 1945) was a Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist and war correspondent who is best known for his reporting of the American soldiers during World War II.
Born near Dana, Indiana, just across the line from Illinois, he endured the hardships of living on a farm where his father was a tenant farmer. Neither of Pyle’s parents attended school beyond the eighth grade.
Pyle never liked farming and so after graduating from a local high school in Vermillion County, Indiana, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve during the first World War. Pyle began his training at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, but the war ended before he could be transferred to the Great Lakes Naval Training Station for additional training.
Taking a liking for journalism, he enrolled at Indiana University in 1919. With Indiana University not offering a journalism degree at the time, Pyle majored in economics, but took as many journalism courses as he could.
Writing for the student-written newspaper the Indiana Daily Student during his junior year, Pyle became the newspaper’s city editor and its news editor.
Pyle’s simple, storytelling writing style later became his trademark style as a professional journalist and earned him millions of readers as a columnist for Scripps-Howard newspaper syndicate.
As war had already broken out in Europe, Pyle volunteered to go to London in December 1940 to cover the Battle of Britain.
He witnessed the German firebombing of London and reported on the growing conflict in Europe.
After the United States became involved in World War II, Pyle accepted an assignment to become a war correspondent for Scripps-Howard newspapers.
At the beginning of World War II, Pyle used the same style in reporting from the front lines of U.S. soldiers in action across both Europe and the islands in the Pacific. Most of his time was spent in the European theater from 1942 through 1944. He later went to report on the action of the U.S. forces in the Pacific theater.
For his style of writing newspaper accounts of the ordinary enlisted soldier, Pyle won the Pulitzer Prize in 1944. Pyle would use a first-person perspective to give the reader an understanding of what the average “dogface’ infantry soldiers were enduring.
Following the soldiers in the Pacific theater of action he followed the soldiers as they fought from island to island against the Japanese.
On April 17, 1945, Pyle came ashore with the U.S. Army’s 305th Infantry Regiment and landed on an island close to Okinawa.
While riding in a jeep with Lt. Col. Joseph B. Coolidge, the men in the jeep came under fire from a Japanese machine gun. Unfortunately, Pyle was killed in this ambush.
After the war, Pyle’s remains were moved to a U. s. military cemetery on Okinawa. In 1949, he was interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.