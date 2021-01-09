Little Known Characters in America: Ernie Pyle

As war had already broken out in Europe, Pyle volunteered to go to London in December 1940 to cover the Battle of Britain.

He witnessed the German firebombing of London and reported on the growing conflict in Europe.

After the United States became involved in World War II, Pyle accepted an assignment to become a war correspondent for Scripps-Howard newspapers.

At the beginning of World War II, Pyle used the same style in reporting from the front lines of U.S. soldiers in action across both Europe and the islands in the Pacific. Most of his time was spent in the European theater from 1942 through 1944. He later went to report on the action of the U.S. forces in the Pacific theater.

For his style of writing newspaper accounts of the ordinary enlisted soldier, Pyle won the Pulitzer Prize in 1944. Pyle would use a first-person perspective to give the reader an understanding of what the average “dogface’ infantry soldiers were enduring.

Following the soldiers in the Pacific theater of action he followed the soldiers as they fought from island to island against the Japanese.

On April 17, 1945, Pyle came ashore with the U.S. Army’s 305th Infantry Regiment and landed on an island close to Okinawa.