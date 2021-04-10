Little Known Characters in America: Florence Foster Jenkins

Florence Foster Jenkins
Florence Foster Jenkins (July 19, 1868-November 26, 1944) was an American socialite and amateur soprano who was known and mocked for her flamboyant performance costumes and terrible poor singing ability. Yet, she drew audiences to hear her sing and to find out what outrageous costume she would wear for her performances.
Due to her technical incompetence, she became a prominent musical cult figure in New York City during the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s. Even Cole Porter and other celebrities were fans. It has been quoted that Enrico Caruso is said to have “regarded her with affections and respect.”
Jenkins had a lifelong passion for public performance that began when she was only seven years old. Dedicated to practice and teaching, she became a talented pianist. She even gave a performance at the White House for President Rutherford B. Hayes.
She had hoped to study music in Europe, but her father refused permission and funding. Being only 17 years old, she eloped with Frank Thornton Jenkins, a physician 16 years her senior. They separated after only one year, and a divorce decree was issued on March 24, 1902.
Florence decided to retain the Jenkins surname for the remainder of her life.
An arm injury ended her career as a pianist, and so she gave piano lessons in Philadelphia to support herself. It was approximately 1900 when she moved to New York City with her mother.
In 1909, now in her early forties, Jenkins met a 33-year-old British actor named St. Clair Bayfield. They never married, but lived together for the remainder of their lives.
Receiving a sizable trust, she resolved to resume her musical career as a singer, with Bayfield as her manager. She began taking voice lessons and immersed herself in wealthy New York society.
She is described as having great difficulty with such basic vocal skills as pitch, rhythm, and sustaining notes and phrases. In recordings, her accompanist can be heard making adjustments to compensate for her constant tempo variations and rhythmic mistakes. However, there was little he could do to conceal her inaccurate intonation. She was consistently flat, sometimes considerable so.
Unfortunately, the operatic arias that Jenkins chose to perform were well beyond her technical ability and vocal range—only to emphasize these deficiencies. Her critics, and there were many, dubbed her “the anti-Callas.” Her performances were so bad that it added up to quite a good evening of theater. She would stray from the original music, and do insightful and instinctual things with her voice, but in a terribly distorted way.
The rumor was that Cole Porter had to bang his foot in order to not laugh out loud when she sang. She was that bad. Nevertheless, Porter rarely missed a recital, probably to get in a good laugh.
Following her last concert, Jenkins suffered a heart attack while shopping and died a month later on November 26, 1944, at her Manhattan residence, the Hotel Seymour.