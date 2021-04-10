Little Known Characters in America: Florence Foster Jenkins

In 1909, now in her early forties, Jenkins met a 33-year-old British actor named St. Clair Bayfield. They never married, but lived together for the remainder of their lives.

Receiving a sizable trust, she resolved to resume her musical career as a singer, with Bayfield as her manager. She began taking voice lessons and immersed herself in wealthy New York society.

She is described as having great difficulty with such basic vocal skills as pitch, rhythm, and sustaining notes and phrases. In recordings, her accompanist can be heard making adjustments to compensate for her constant tempo variations and rhythmic mistakes. However, there was little he could do to conceal her inaccurate intonation. She was consistently flat, sometimes considerable so.

Unfortunately, the operatic arias that Jenkins chose to perform were well beyond her technical ability and vocal range—only to emphasize these deficiencies. Her critics, and there were many, dubbed her “the anti-Callas.” Her performances were so bad that it added up to quite a good evening of theater. She would stray from the original music, and do insightful and instinctual things with her voice, but in a terribly distorted way.