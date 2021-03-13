Little Known Characters in America: Francis Marion Smith

Francis Marion Smith

Francis Marion Smith (February 2, 1846-August 27, 1931) was an American miner, whose mining of borax gave him a nationally and international name as “Borax Smith.”

With the money he made mining borax he was able to create the extensive interurban public transit Key System in Oakland, the East Bay and San Francisco.

For those of you not familiar with the material, it is used to make soap, used in the manufacture of glass enamel and antiseptics. In the 1800s it was a very valuable material.

At the age of 21, he departed his home state of Wisconsin to prospect for mineral wealth in the American West. He started his quest for minerals in Nevada.

In 1872, he discovered a rich supply of ulexite, near the town of Marietta, Nevada. He staked a claim, started a company with his brother Julius Smith, and established a borax works at the edge of the marsh to concentrate the borax crystals and separate them from dirt and other impurities.