Little Known Characters in America: Francis Marion Smith

Francis Marion Smith
Francis Marion Smith (February 2, 1846-August 27, 1931) was an American miner, whose mining of borax gave him a nationally and international name as “Borax Smith.”
With the money he made mining borax he was able to create the extensive interurban public transit Key System in Oakland, the East Bay and San Francisco.
For those of you not familiar with the material, it is used to make soap, used in the manufacture of glass enamel and antiseptics. In the 1800s it was a very valuable material.
At the age of 21, he departed his home state of Wisconsin to prospect for mineral wealth in the American West. He started his quest for minerals in Nevada.
In 1872, he discovered a rich supply of ulexite, near the town of Marietta, Nevada. He staked a claim, started a company with his brother Julius Smith, and established a borax works at the edge of the marsh to concentrate the borax crystals and separate them from dirt and other impurities.
In has been reported that in 1877 Scientific American told of the Smith Brothers shipping their product in a 30-ton load using two wagons with a third wagon for food and water drawn by a 24-mule team for 160 miles across the Great Basin Desert from Marietta to the nearest Pacific Railroad siding in Wadsworth, Nevada.
Smith acquired additional land in Death Valley and extending easterly.
He was able to buy more land and formed the Pacific Coast Borax Company in 1890.
In 1899, Smith joined forces with Richard C. Baker to form the Borax Consolidated. Together, they formed a multinational mining conglomerate, in which Smith had the controlling interest. Baker expanded the company’s foreign acquisitions in Italy, Turkey, and South America and was largely responsible for capitally financing the corporation’s expansion.
Today, an open pit mining for borax is found in California and is the largest open-pit mine in the world. Today, almost half of the world’s borax is currently mined from this location.
Smith married Mary Rebecca Thompson Wright in 1875. After living in Nevada for a few years they settled in Oakland, California in 1881. Following Mary’s death in 1905, he married Evelyn Kate Ellis.
In 1896, Smith acquired an estate and constructed a mansion, across the street from the MacArthur and Park Boulevard, location of Oakland High School’s current campus, where he lived until three years prior to his death in 1931.
Smith’s legacy would probably be that he provided homelike accommodations for orphaned girls. This building was the request of his first wife's wishes and Smith honored her wishes.
Smith, with his great wealth, financed the construction and operation of 13 residential homes. Each home had a house mother to look after the girls. The homes operated for many decades and several remain standing. As the state assumed care for orphans, the Mary R. Smith Trust was redirected to providing nursing education for qualified young women.
Indeed, with great wealth, American men and women can make great contributions to make life a little easier for the poor and forgotten.