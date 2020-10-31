Little Known Characters in America: Francis Marion

Marion showed himself to be an able leader of irregular militiamen and ruthless in his terrorizing of Loyalists. Unlike the Continental troops, Marion’s men served without pay, supplied their own horses, arms and often their food.

Marion knew better than to lead his men into frontal warfare, rather he repeatedly bewildered larger bodies of Loyalists or British regulars with quick surprise attacks and equally sudden withdrawal from the field.

The British general Cornwallis observed “Colonel Marion had so wrought the minds of the people, partly by the terror of his threats and cruelty of his punishments, and partly by the promise of plunder, that there was scarcely an inhabitant between the Santee and the Pee Dee that was not in arms against us.”

British Colonel Tarleton was sent to capture or kill Marion in November 1780, but Marion eluded him by traveling along swamp paths. Thus, the British gave Marion the name of “Swamp Fox.”

By 1782, the British Parliament suspended offensive operations in America, and in December 1782, the British withdrew their garrison from Charleston.

The British finally gave up in attempting to bring the colony of America back under British control and the war was brought to an end by the Treaty of Paris.