Little Known Characters in America: Francis Marion

Francis Marion
Francis Marion (1732 – February 27, 1795) was known as the “Swamp Fox” during the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783.)
If you think that the U.S. Army started using Special Forces, also known as the “Green Berets,” during the Vietnam War one would be mistaken.
It was Marion who began using irregular methods of warfare after the Continental Army he was commanding was driven out of Charleston, South Carolina in 1780. With the British having much superior numbers, it was only logical that the forces commanded by Marion could not face their enemy in the conventional methods of warfare conducted at the time.
In fact, Marion using irregular methods of warfare is considered one of the fathers of modern guerrilla warfare.
A British expedition under Henry Clinton moved into South Carolina in the early spring of 1780 and laid siege to Charleston. Marion was not captured with the rest of the garrison when Charleston fell on May 18, 1789, due to a broken ankle in an accident and had departed the city to recuperate.
After further defeats by the Continental Army in North Carolina, Marion organized a small unit, which at first consisted of between 20 and 70 men and was the only force opposing the British Army in South Carolina.
Marion showed himself to be an able leader of irregular militiamen and ruthless in his terrorizing of Loyalists. Unlike the Continental troops, Marion’s men served without pay, supplied their own horses, arms and often their food.
Marion knew better than to lead his men into frontal warfare, rather he repeatedly bewildered larger bodies of Loyalists or British regulars with quick surprise attacks and equally sudden withdrawal from the field.
The British general Cornwallis observed “Colonel Marion had so wrought the minds of the people, partly by the terror of his threats and cruelty of his punishments, and partly by the promise of plunder, that there was scarcely an inhabitant between the Santee and the Pee Dee that was not in arms against us.”
British Colonel Tarleton was sent to capture or kill Marion in November 1780, but Marion eluded him by traveling along swamp paths. Thus, the British gave Marion the name of “Swamp Fox.”
By 1782, the British Parliament suspended offensive operations in America, and in December 1782, the British withdrew their garrison from Charleston.
The British finally gave up in attempting to bring the colony of America back under British control and the war was brought to an end by the Treaty of Paris.
Following the end of hostilities Marion returned to his plantation to find it had been burnt during the fighting. His slaves had run away to fight for the British and had later been evacuated from Charleston.
Rebuilding his plantation with borrowed money to purchase slaves, he returned to his prior life as a plantation owner, but with a much smaller number of acres to grow his cotton. During this time, he married his cousin, Mary Esther Videau.
Marion would die on his estate in 1795, at the age of 63, and was buried at Belle Isle Plantation Cemetery in Berkeley County, South Carolina.
