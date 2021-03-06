Little Known Characters in America: Frank M. Canton

Frank M. Canton
Frank M. Canton (born Josiah Horner) September 15, 1849-September 27, 1927) was an American Old West fugitive who had a career as a deputy U.S. marshal, under an assumed name.
Although an ex-sheriff stock detective in Wyoming, Canton and his associates were accused of operating more by assassination then the law.
The large land holders with big herds of cattle were opposed to small operations considered to be rustlers. With Canton leading the way he organized a group of imported gunmen as they planned on driving the homesteaders and small ranchers from the plains of Wyoming. The war that broke out between the small land owners and Canton’s gunmen, referred to as Regulators, was referred to as the Johnson County War. The skirmishes between the two groups were quickly ended by a local posse and cavalry troopers riding to the rescue from Texas.
Perhaps the biggest threat against Canton was the unsolved shooting of a law-abiding homesteader. A witness had come forward with evidence that Canton threatened the homesteader’s life. The murder made him distrusted by many, both the cattle barons and the homesteaders. It should be noted that the cattle barons wanted to “warn off” the small ranchers, but never agreed to the killing of any of what they considered “squatters.”
Canton found himself on the wrong side of the law and so thought it best to leave the state. He would spend the next few years working in law enforcement for the court of hanging judge Isaac Parker.
Riding south, Canton found himself in Oklahoma and began work in law enforcement. Canton had the title of Deputy U.S. Marshall based out of Fort Smith, Arkansas. Canton would work with other famous lawmen such as Heck Thomas, Chris Madsen, and Bass Reeves in the Indian territories.
In 1895, Canton joined a posse that tracked down Bill and John Tilghman who had escaped from the Pawnee jail and barricaded themselves in a cabin across the Arkansas River.
After an exchange of shots, Canton sent a burning wagon into the cabin and the outlaws surrendered.
Canton’s reputation was once again in question as being too aggressive in the pursuit of criminals and so in 1897, Canton traveled to Alaska to follow the gold rush. Yet again, he found himself on the wrong side of the law and so departed to the states in 1907.
By 1925, age had visibly overtaken Canton. He had grown bald; his vision was impaired and light-sensitive. Unable to earn a living as either a lawman or cattleman his unmarried daughter, Ruby let her father spend his last couple of years living in her home in Oklahoma. Canton died on September 27, 1927, from cancer.
