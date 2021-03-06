Little Known Characters in America: Frank M. Canton

Frank M. Canton

Frank M. Canton (born Josiah Horner) September 15, 1849-September 27, 1927) was an American Old West fugitive who had a career as a deputy U.S. marshal, under an assumed name.

Although an ex-sheriff stock detective in Wyoming, Canton and his associates were accused of operating more by assassination then the law.

The large land holders with big herds of cattle were opposed to small operations considered to be rustlers. With Canton leading the way he organized a group of imported gunmen as they planned on driving the homesteaders and small ranchers from the plains of Wyoming. The war that broke out between the small land owners and Canton’s gunmen, referred to as Regulators, was referred to as the Johnson County War. The skirmishes between the two groups were quickly ended by a local posse and cavalry troopers riding to the rescue from Texas.

Perhaps the biggest threat against Canton was the unsolved shooting of a law-abiding homesteader. A witness had come forward with evidence that Canton threatened the homesteader’s life. The murder made him distrusted by many, both the cattle barons and the homesteaders. It should be noted that the cattle barons wanted to “warn off” the small ranchers, but never agreed to the killing of any of what they considered “squatters.”