Little Known Characters in America: Fred Harvey

Fred Harvey

Frederick Henry Harvey (June 27, 1835 – February 9, 1901) had a brilliant idea in that he developed lunch rooms, restaurants, souvenir shops, and hotels, to serve the ever-expanding railroad passengers as they traveled from coast to coast.

Such railroads as the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway, The Gulf Colorado and Santa Fe Railway, the Kansas Pacific Railway, the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway, and the Terminal Railway Association of St. Louis all had passengers traveling, sometimes to distant locations, but without any place to stop for meals. This period in our history was before the railroads started attaching dining cars and began serving meals.

Harvey is credited with creating the very first restaurant chains in the United States. He was also a leader in promoting tourism in the American Southwest in the late 19th century.

Harvey and his employees successfully brought a new higher standard of both civility and dining to a region widely regarded in the era as “the Wild West.” His sons followed in their father’s footsteps and continued this family tradition until the death of a grandson in 1965.