Little Known Characters in America: Fred Harvey

Fred Harvey
Frederick Henry Harvey (June 27, 1835 – February 9, 1901) had a brilliant idea in that he developed lunch rooms, restaurants, souvenir shops, and hotels, to serve the ever-expanding railroad passengers as they traveled from coast to coast.
Such railroads as the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway, The Gulf Colorado and Santa Fe Railway, the Kansas Pacific Railway, the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway, and the Terminal Railway Association of St. Louis all had passengers traveling, sometimes to distant locations, but without any place to stop for meals. This period in our history was before the railroads started attaching dining cars and began serving meals.
Harvey is credited with creating the very first restaurant chains in the United States. He was also a leader in promoting tourism in the American Southwest in the late 19th century.
Harvey and his employees successfully brought a new higher standard of both civility and dining to a region widely regarded in the era as “the Wild West.” His sons followed in their father’s footsteps and continued this family tradition until the death of a grandson in 1965.
With the beginning of families using their own automobiles a notable decline of passenger train patronage in the United States was inevitable. Still, portions of the Fred Harvey Company continued to operate as part of a larger hospitality industry conglomerate.
Harvey was always thinking of new methods to boost business and so he incorporated the idea of the “Harvey Girl”. Harvey would hire women between the ages of 18 and 30 and would not permit them to marry until they had put in a full year of work.
Harvey Girls resided in housing adjacent to the restaurants, where they were supervised by the most senior Girl. The “Senior Girl” would enforce curfews and chaperone male visits. Surprisingly, it is estimated that 5,000 girls moved out West to work and ultimately marry. Harvey Houses continued to be built and operated into the 1960s.
The sons and grandsons operated the restaurant chain until 1968 when Harvey’s relatives sold the total operation to the Hawaii-bases hospitality industry conglomerate Ambac, Inc.
A movie musical entitled "The Harvey Girls," starring Judy Garland, Cyd Charisse and Angela Lansbury, and based on a pulp novel by Samuel Hopkins Adams, was made in 1946. It won the Academy Award for Best Song for “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe.”