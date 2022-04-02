Little Known Characters in America: Frederick Smith

Frederick Smith

Frederick Wallace Smith (Born Aug. 11, 1944) is the founder, chairman and CEO of FedEx. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Frederick’s father, Fred Smith, the founder of the Toddle House restaurant chain and the Dixie Greyhound Lines, built both into very profitable enterprises. Therefore, Frederick Wallace Smith had his father’s money to invest in just about any enterprise that came to his attention.

The young Smith’s interest in delivery services began when he was given the assignment of writing a paper for an economics class while enrolled at Yale University in 1962.

Smith’s first undertaking in business was in 1970 when he purchased the controlling interest in an aircraft maintenance company, Ark Aviation Sales. By 1971, he turned his focus to trading jets.

Smith then founded Federal Express on June 18, 1971. He was able to invest $4 million that he received in inheritance money. He raised an additional $91 million in venture capital. With the backing of his investment, Smith began offering service to 25 cities, and it began with small packages and documents. Smith’s focus was on developing an integrated air-ground system.

Smith developed FedEx on the business idea of a shipment version of a bank clearing house where one bank clearing house was located in the middle of the representative banks and all their representatives would be sent to the central location to exchange materials.

As many small enterprises experience, there is sometimes a cash-flow problem. Smith depended on loans to keep the company afloat. In one instance, after a crucial business loan was denied, he took the company’s last $5,000 to Las Vegas and won $27,000 gambling on blackjack to cover the company’s $24,000 fuel bill. It kept FedEx alive for one more week.

As the company became more profitable, Smith was able to become a minority owner of the Washington Football Team of the National Football League. Smith expanded his investments and now owns or co-owns several other entertainment companies, such as Alcon Entertainment.

Interestingly, in 2000, Smith made an appearance as himself in the Tom Hanks’ movie "Cast Away," when Tom’s character is welcomed back from his isolated island. The film was made on location at FedEx’s home facilities in Memphis.

Due to Smith’s achievements, he received numerous awards.

He was inducted into the Junior Achievement U.S. Business Hall of Fame and also awarded the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement in 1998.

His other awards include CEO of the Year 2004 by Chief Executive Magazine and the 2008 Kellogg Award for Distinguished Leadership, presented by the Kellogg School of Management in 2008.

FedEx has become very successful as Smith earned a total compensation of $10,434,589, which included a base salary of $1,430,466, and a cash bonus of $2,705,000.

Smith continues to be involved in the corporation’s everyday operations and still has time to pursue other interests. He is married and is the father of 10 children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.