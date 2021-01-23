Little Known Characters in America: Frederick Winslow Taylor

Taylor’s management concepts consisted of four main principles:

1. Replace rule-of-thumb work methods with methods based on scientific study of the tasks.

2, Scientifically select, train, and develop each worker rather than passively leaving them to learn on their own.

3. Provide detailed instruction and supervision of each employee in the performance of that worker’s discrete task.

4, Divide work nearly equally between managers and workers, so that the managers apply scientific management principles to planning the work and the workers actually perform the tasks.

Taylor was certain that managers must enforce standardization of methods, enforce adoption of the best implement and working conditions and enforce cooperation that this faster work can be assured. Taylor was certain that it was the role of management to enforce this cooperation.

It is not surprising that the critiques of Taylor came from Marxists. It was the Marxist philosophy that placing workers under the rule of management might lead to revolutionary thought in workers’ minds.