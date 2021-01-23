Little Known Characters in America: Frederick Winslow Taylor

Frederick Winslow Taylor
Frederick Winslow Taylor (March 20, 1856-March 21, 1915) was an American mechanical engineer who sought to improve industrial efficiency.
Taylor’s passion was to improve the product while satisfying management. His ideas were highly influential in the Progressive Era that ran from the late 1800s to approximately the early 1900s.
In 1913, Taylor put forth his ideas in his published book "The Principles of Scientific Management." In 2001, Fellows of the Academy of Management voted his book to being the most influential management book of the 20th century.
His pioneering work in applying engineering principles to the work done on the factory floor was instrumental in the creation and development of the branch of engineering that is now known as industrial engineering.
Although proud of his endeavors in scientific management he was to make his fortune patenting steel-process improvements.
In Taylor’s thinking he deemed his work deserving of systematic observation and study. On Taylor’s “scientific management” rests above all, the tremendous surge of affluence in the last 75 years which has lifted the working masses in the developed countries well above any level recorded.
Taylor’s management concepts consisted of four main principles:
1. Replace rule-of-thumb work methods with methods based on scientific study of the tasks.
2, Scientifically select, train, and develop each worker rather than passively leaving them to learn on their own.
3. Provide detailed instruction and supervision of each employee in the performance of that worker’s discrete task.
4, Divide work nearly equally between managers and workers, so that the managers apply scientific management principles to planning the work and the workers actually perform the tasks.
Taylor was certain that managers must enforce standardization of methods, enforce adoption of the best implement and working conditions and enforce cooperation that this faster work can be assured. Taylor was certain that it was the role of management to enforce this cooperation.
It is not surprising that the critiques of Taylor came from Marxists. It was the Marxist philosophy that placing workers under the rule of management might lead to revolutionary thought in workers’ minds.
Taylor’s methods have also been challenged by socialists. Their argument relate to progressive deflating of workers incentives in the workplace and the subsequent degradation of mindless work would be monotonous and skill-reducing.
Perhaps the philosophy of both Marxists and socialists were true and that is why Taylor sought employees that were somewhat illiterate and with mental deficiencies. Taylor’s thoughts were that any educated person would, indeed, find repetitive work boring. Today, machines now replace some of the repetitive work formerly done by these early workers.