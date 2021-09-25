Little Known Characters in America: George F. Kennan

George F. Kennan

George Frost Kennan (February 16, 1904-March 17, 2005) was an American diplomat and historian. Kennan was an advocate of a policy to contain the Soviet expansion during the Cold War.

After attending St. John’s Military Academy in Wisconsin, Kennan enrolled at Princeton University. Upon graduating from Princeton, he applied and was accepted in the newly formed United States Foreign Service.

In 1928, the U.S. Foreign Service selected Kennan for a linguist training program that gave him three years of graduate-level study.

In 1929, the government had Kennan enroll at the University of Berlin’s Oriental Institute where he studied history, politics, culture, and the Russian language.

By 1931, Kennan was an authority on Soviet economic affairs and as such was selected by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to accompany the United States Ambassador to Moscow. While serving in the United States embassy in Russia, Kennan studied Stalin’s Great Purge, which would affect his opinion of the internal dynamics of the Soviet regime for the rest of his life.

Kennan knew the true intentions of the Soviet leadership and warned then President Harry S. Truman of the Soviet government’s policy of expansion into Eastern Europe. Kennan believed that alliances needed to be formed in Western Europe to counter Soviet influence.

Kennan’s solution to the Soviet threat of expansionism was to strengthen European allies. His policy was to use political and economic rather than military methods as the chief agent of containment.

Kennan’s other ideas was that the German people had too much pride to remain divided into zones by the victors of World War II. Kennan thought that Germany should be united as the country would no longer be a threat to world peace.

Kennan supported the decision to intervene in Korea, but wrote that “It is not essential to us to see an anti-Soviet Korean regime extended to all of Korea.” Kennan feared that General MacArthur’s expansion into North Korea would lead to a protracted war with Communist China. Thus, Kennan had great influence with Truman to counter MacArthur’s expansion. Rather, Kennan thought it best to settle for peace agreement with North Korea and China.

Again, Kennan was correct in that he was very critical of the Truman administration’s policy of supporting France in Vietnam. He believed that a war with Vietnam was a “hopeless” war and the United States should not be involved.

During his career, Kennan wrote 17 books and scores of articles on international relations. He won the Pulitzer Prize for History. He would win a second Pulitzer Prize for his published memoirs, 1925-1950.

Kennan died at his home in New Jersey at the age of 101. In an obituary in the New York Times, Kennan was described as “the American diplomat who did more than any other envoy of his generation to shape United States policy during the cold war.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.