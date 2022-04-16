Little Known Characters in America: George Jenkins

Gorge Jenkins

George Washington Jenkins Jr. (Sept. 20, 1907-April 8, 1996) was a businessman and philanthropist who founded Publix Super Markets.

For those of you who have spent any time in Florida you will know that Publix Super Markets dominate the grocery markets in all of Florida and most of the Southeastern portion of the United States.

As of 2016, the employee-owned, privately held corporation included 1,100 stores. The stores employ over a total of 170,000 employees and Publix stores haves grossed over $32 billion in sales.

Jenkins had an early introduction to the grocery business as his father opened the first grocery store in Atlanta, Georgia, where the family lived.

For some unknown reason young George never did work at his father’s store to learn the grocery business. Therefore, young George was free to explore other interests. When one of his friends invited him to visit his family in Sarasota, Florida, Jenkins was introduced to yet another friend who owned more than a dozen Piggly Wiggly grocery stores.

Upon learning that Jenkins had experience in the grocery business, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly chain of stores asked Jenkins to take a job at one of his stores.

After a few weeks, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly chain was so impressed with young George that he promoted him to manage his store in St. Petersburg. By keeping his store well-stocked, clean and with sales more than quadrupling in less than a year, Jenkins was transferred to the Piggly Wiggly largest store in Winter Haven, Florida. Jenkins would manage this store for four years.

In 1930, Florida was experiencing financial hardships due to both the Wall Street Crash of 1929 and the 1928 hurricane in Okeechobee. Therefore, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly chain decided to sell his chain of stores to another owner.

Jenkins wanted to buy the store in Winter Haven, but was not successful in obtaining the ownership. Therefore, he decided to open his own store and compete directly with the new owner.

The two stores – Piggly Wiggly and Jenkins new store competed and eventually Jenkins was more successful and this led to the closing of the Winter Haven Piggly Wiggly store.

As the economy improved, Jenkin’s store prospered and he opened a second store on the other side of town.

Jenkins had a knowledge of how to please his employees and soon those who worked for him affectionately called him “Mr. George.” Jenkins would call his workers associates, rather than employees, he then granted full-time workers stock in the company and they shared in the store’s profits.

The company grew and now Publix Grocery stores are found in practically all of the locations in Florida and the Southeast.

Jenkins married and with his wife had seven children. The couple divorced in 1974. Upon his death in 1996, he left his wealth to his established charity and his family. The family continues to own and operate the large number of stores.

