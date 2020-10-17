Little Known Characters in America: George McGovern

George McGovern

George Stanly McGovern (July 19, 1922 – October 21, 2012) was an American historian, author, U.S. representative, U. S. senator, and the Democratic Party presidential nominee in the 1972 presidential election.

As a youth of draft age during World War II, he volunteered for the U. S. Army Air Force. As he had some experience in flying single engine planes in Mitchell, South Dakota, he sought to be a pilot. During the war he flew a B-24 Liberator flying 35 missions over German-occupied Europe.

Following the war, McGovern decided to pursue a career in politics and was elected to the U. S. House of Representatives serving South Dakota in 1956 and re-elected in 1958. After a failed bid for the U. S. Senate in 1960, he later was successful in gaining a senate seat in 1962.

As a senator, McGovern’s political philosophy was that of being a stanch liberal. He became known for his out spoken opposition to the growing U. S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

McGovern’s experiences in war-torn Italy during the war continued throughout his career. He was involved in issues related to agriculture, food, nutrition, and hunger.