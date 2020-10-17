Little Known Characters in America: George McGovern

George McGovern
George Stanly McGovern (July 19, 1922 – October 21, 2012) was an American historian, author, U.S. representative, U. S. senator, and the Democratic Party presidential nominee in the 1972 presidential election.
As a youth of draft age during World War II, he volunteered for the U. S. Army Air Force. As he had some experience in flying single engine planes in Mitchell, South Dakota, he sought to be a pilot. During the war he flew a B-24 Liberator flying 35 missions over German-occupied Europe.
Following the war, McGovern decided to pursue a career in politics and was elected to the U. S. House of Representatives serving South Dakota in 1956 and re-elected in 1958. After a failed bid for the U. S. Senate in 1960, he later was successful in gaining a senate seat in 1962.
As a senator, McGovern’s political philosophy was that of being a stanch liberal. He became known for his out spoken opposition to the growing U. S. involvement in the Vietnam War.
McGovern’s experiences in war-torn Italy during the war continued throughout his career. He was involved in issues related to agriculture, food, nutrition, and hunger.
In 1961 McGovern was the first director of the Food for Peace program. McGovern oversaw the distribution of U.S. surpluses to the needy abroad and was instrumental in the creation of the United Nations-run World Food Program.
McGovern began to admire Democratic president Franklin Delano Roosevelt while serving in World War II. However, he would support Roosevelt’s opponent Thomas Dewey in the 1944 presidential election.
Never a supporter of incumbent president Harry S. Truman, McGovern backed Henry A. Wallace. McGovern was also disturbed by the onset of the Cold War with our former ally Russia.
By 1952, McGovern was coming to think of himself as a Democrat. He was an admirer of Adlai Stevenson and supported Stevenson at the 1952 Democratic National Convention. From 1954 to 1956 he also was on a political organization advisory group for the Democratic National Committee.
As a member of the 85th U.S. Congress, McGovern became a staunch supporter of higher commodity prices, farm price supports, grain storage programs, and beef import controls. Representing an agricultural state such as South Dakota this was no surprise to anyone.
After Bobby Kennedy was assassinated in Los Angeles, some of Kennedy’s supporters urged McGovern to run in Kennedy’s place.
McGovern formally announced his candidacy for president on August 10, 1968, two weeks in advance of the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
At the Convention Hubert Humphrey won the nomination, but went on to lose the general election to Richard Nixon.
The Democrats would again try to win the presidential election by running McGovern against Richard Nixon, but lost to incumbent Nixon in one of the largest landslides in U. S. electoral history. Though re-elected to the Senate in 1968 and 1974, McGovern was defeated in his bid for a fourth term in 1980. McGovern lost his senate seat to James Abdnor. As a civilian he remained active in the Democratic party.
McGovern’s family announced he accepted Hospice and on the morning of October 15, 2012, died at the age of 90 in a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital.
