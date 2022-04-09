Little Known Characters in America: George Meade

George Meade

George Gordon Meade (Dec. 31, 1815-Nov. 6, 1872) was a U.S. Army officer and civil engineer best known for decisively defeating Confederate General Robert E. Lee at the Battle of Gettysburg in the American Civil War.

Meade entered the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1831 and graduated 19th in his class of 56 cadets in 1835. Meade was then commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Artillery. His first assignment was in Florida fighting the Seminole Indians.

Not intending to have a career in the Army, Meade resigned and found work as a civil engineer for the Alabama, Georgia, and Florida Railroad.

On Dec. 31, 1840, he married Margaretta Sergeant and together they had seven children.

It was difficult for Meade to find steady civilian employment and so he reentered the army in 1842 as a second lieutenant with assignment as a topographical engineer.

Meade’s first military action was in the Mexican-American War. He was promoted due to his gallant conduct at the Battle of Monterrey.

With Meade’s military experience and the lack of qualified Union officers, he was appointed brigadier general of volunteers on Aug. 31, 1861, a few months after the beginning of the Civil War.

Meade’s first assignment was to construct a defense around Washington, D.C. He eventually came to command a brigade in the Pennsylvania Reserves Division of the Army of the Potomac.

Meade distinguished himself in several battles, such as the Battle of South Mountain and the Battle of Antietam.

During the Battle of Fredericksburg, Meade’s division made the only breakthrough of the Confederate lines. This was considered a great accomplishment as he was facing General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

With General Hooker’s resignation, President Lincoln appointed Meade as his replacement as commander of the Army of the Potomac.

With Lee’s invasion of Pennsylvania, Meade confronted Lee in the pivotal Battle of Gettysburg, on July 1. As a result of the battle the Confederates suffered severe losses and hastily retreated back to Virginia.

Lincoln was disappointed that Meade did not pursue Lee and resume battle in the hopes of destroying Lee’s army and ending the war.

At the conclusion of the war, Meade commanded several important departments during Reconstruction.

On a personal note: Fort Meade located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, was the home of the 7th Cavalry during the Indian wars and into World War I. As a very young boy living in Rapid City, South Dakota, I remember the mounted cavalry from Fort Meade participated in a Thanksgiving parade. It was an extremely cold November when the commander made the horse soldiers ride the 30 miles from Fort Meade to Rapid City. Many cavalry soldiers suffered frost bite. Therefore, horse trailers and buses were sent to Rapid City to take the contingent back to Fort Meade. Needless to say, the commander at Fort Meade was severely reprimanded for exposing the cavalry soldiers to such cold conditions.

Today, Fort Meade is still in operation and serves as a psychiatric hospital for discharged veterans.

